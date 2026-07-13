This is not like the 1990’s when Jean-Michel Bayle was beating Jeff Stanton and the American fans hated it. JMB was first in foreigner to come over and win after AMA Supercross had become the "it" series in America, and it was a jarring occasion, at times. But those times have changed. Ken Roczen, of Germany, is the current AMA Supercross Champion, and the fans love Ken and his story as much as anyone from the U.S.

Enter these next two. Sacha and his brother, both very humble, have a deep appreciation for American racing. And of course, it's hard to deny Sacha rides with a lot of heart. Two things American fans love.

Sacha spoke on coming here to race before Southwick, “Let’s say we’re just loving it. Coming over here, it's a dream. And yeah, it's amazing, everything is good over here and we are having a lot of fun. Really looking forward to the future, how everything is going to happen, I’d say.”

After logging the fastest qualifier, Sacha narrowly missed out on pulling the holeshot in moto 1 but got around Davies quickly. That first lap had it all. Incredible speed and probably six near-crashes from Sacha. He saved them all. The fans loved it, and from there he started logging laps that were nearly three seconds a lap faster than everyone else. He opened up a 33 second lead over Kitchen by the end of the moto. And on the podium, he made it known to the fans the feeling was mutual.

“Yeah, for sure, I had a good start, that was the key I would say in the moto. I just pulled away, made some good riding. I was riding good, I think. So having fun out there and I love the American fans.”

The last lap of that first moto was a full-on celebration, the hearty Southwick fans at the fences cheering, and Sacha waving back to them.

Moto 2, and Sacha gave the fans everything they could hope for. First, he did not pull the holeshot, but started fourth and had to work his way up. It took him nearly half the race to get around Cole Davies. Once he did though, he was able to put 14 seconds on him. He displayed the intense speed he is known for in MXGP and then he displayed a spectacular crash with three minutes to go. It's like if someone had to describe a typical Sacha Coenen race, they would describe the second moto at Southwick. High speeds and gnarly crashes.