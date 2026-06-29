Drew Adams' Search For The Front

“I love RedBud,” said Adams. “I’ve always loved the fans there. They’re just crazy. I think this year is going to be extra crazy with the race being on the Fourth and America’s 250th birthday. It’s going to be pretty gnarly. And the track is always super rough and it gets hot there, too. That’s one thing that I love about that place. I love the heat. I really do love the outdoors. I love that it just whoops you in the ass sometimes. That’s what I love about it. Every kid growing up races outdoors. I really do love it on the inside.”

Plagued by injuries throughout his young career, Adams has set an objective of remaining healthy and on the bike all season long in 2026.

“Yeah, I feel like every dirt bike rider gets injured at one point,” explained Adams. “That’s how it goes. A lot of the guys do struggle with not making the full season. Especially with how long our series is now. I mean I think we race 31 times in the year and it’s tough, for sure. But like I said, as long as I’m just there every weekend and I focus on myself and not worry about others, I think I can be a real machine.”

By missing the first two rounds of the summer, Adams is not really in it for a championship position this summer. He weighed in on how he’ll approach it all.

“Obviously, with me missing the first two rounds of the championship fight hurt me, so I’m really just going to get through one weekend, and when I get to the next weekend, I’m going to focus on that one,” he says. “I’m not looking at a long game or nothing. It’s just trying to get better every single weekend and throw up a good result for the team. RedBud, I really do like that one. I’ve raced there five times now throughout my whole amateur and pro career. It’s a fun track. Southwick, the next round, I’ve never actually been to. Last year I broke my finger in the second moto at High Point and then I missed Southwick. I missed that one round. I’m actually super excited to go there this year because I’m a very good sand rider and I feel like with my height and everything, it will play in my favor. I’m really looking forward to that round. Millville, Minnesota comes up the week after. I like Millville, too. Last year was my first year at Millville and I just think it’s such a pretty track. The scenery is so nice. With the big hills and everything, it’s super fun to ride on. Then comes Washougal, Washington. I’m not the biggest fan of the west coast dirt, you know? I’m more of an east coast type of guy. Washougal is challenging because there is all the trees and everything and riding in the shadows is no joke. The second moto there, you’re squinting your eyes the whole time trying to see the ruts and stuff. But I do enjoy it and it’s a fun track.”