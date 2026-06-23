From Two Red Plates to One: Pro Circuit Endures Tough Day at High Point

In the second moto it was Romano and Hammaker’s turn to hit the deck, as Seth looped out in a violent crash, never reentered the race, and was seen walking off to be tended to by medics. After beating Kitchen in the first moto, Seth gave up the red plate and now sits fifth in points. Here is what he said in the Kawasaki post-race press release:

“I'm definitely bummed with how the day went. I felt like we were in a good position and riding well, especially before the crash in Moto 2. It's frustrating to lose points that way, but right now the focus is on getting checked out and seeing where we're at. We'll regroup over the break and go from there.”

In the second moto, Kitchen started okay, worked his way up to fourth and then could not find a good flow, falling back as far as eighth before putting on a charge at the end to finish fifth and salvage some much needed points. He now sits only one point ahead of Jo Shimoda who finished third on the day.

“It was a tough day for sure,” said Levi. “The first moto, had a fall early, which kind of sucked. I think I was up there pretty good, but yeah, I just was off the pace really. I feel like all day was pretty uncomfortable. So, yeah, bummer day, but I mean, keep the red plate is fine. And go get a little break, rest up, and then yeah, Red Bud. I mean, I like all the tracks, but I would say Red Bud's actually probably my favorite track on the circuit, so I’m looking forward to that.”

As they say championships are won on a rider’s bad days, and Levi is trying his best not to let this bad day get to him, “Coming into this race with me and Seth tied, I just wouldn’t say this is one of my best tracks. So, I’m okay with the day, it wasn’t great but if this is my bad day then we can only go forward.”