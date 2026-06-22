Mayla Herrick had an incredible WMX debut at High Point, by pulling the holeshot in the first moto and leading the entire race to take the win. Herrick joined the series at round three, as it happened to land on her 17thbirthday (the minimum age requirement for WMX). Herrick’s debut was much anticipated as fans and media alike were wondering if her rumored speed would be enough to top reigning WMX Champion Lachlan Turner. And in her very first try she was able to make it happen.

Then for the second moto on Saturday, disaster struck when Mayla went down hard with another rider in the first turn. The race was red flagged, and she was eventually hauled off on a backboard, unable to restart the race.

We recently received an update from her mother stating:

Hi everyone, this is Kelsy Herrick. I just wanted to hop on and first say thank you so much for all the calls, texts, messages, positive thoughts, and prayers. This was probably the scariest crash we’ve experienced with either of the kids, so your support truly means the world to us. We are so blessed to have such an amazing community and such a wonderful group of ladies who genuinely care for one another. To update you on Mayla — she is doing great. Initially, they thought she may have a femur fracture, but we are very grateful to share that she has no broken bones. She does have a pretty significant concussion and is bruised, scraped, and sore, but she will recover and should be ready in time for Loretta’s and Unadilla. We are traveling back to Oklahoma today, where she will continue to rest over the next few weeks. She does not have her phone right now, so if you’ve reached out to her, please know she will respond as soon as she’s able. Again, thank you all so much for your love and support — it truly means everything to us. ❤️

Here is hoping for a speedy recovery for Mayla. The eight-week break before the fourth round of WMX at Unadilla should hopefully give her adequate time to recover.