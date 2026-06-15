Beaumer: “I just need to clean up the little things”

Julien Beaumer has had a fantastic start to the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Red Bull KTM rider had a very serious injury during the SMX playoffs last year in which he sustained a burst fracture in his back, and before Pala, he hadn’t raced since. It was anyone’s guess how he’d perform, but so far things are looking great. After three rounds he’s fourth in the standings, sits 13 points out of the lead, and was second overall at Hangtown. And according to our own Steve Matthes, things are looking good for him to resign at Red Bull KTM. We caught up with him at Thunder Valley, where he’d just logged an extremely strong second moto to go 7-4 for sixth overall.
Pretty good day for you. I’m sure you wish you could’ve held onto those spots in the first moto, but you were strong late in the second moto.
Beaumer: Yeah, moto one I got a good start and I felt good. I was really patient early, then I tried to turn it up, made some mistakes, and went down. Once at the top of the hill, then like two laps later I went down again.
I didn’t see you crash the second time.
Well, I didn’t fully crash thankfully, but I got stuck. It was the same as a fall, I lost some time and had to regroup. I didn’t feel great. We made a bike change for the second moto and I felt really strong in that second moto. I think I was sixteenth at some point on lap one, Ian [Harrison] counted, and right around twelfth at the line. It was definitely a dig, but I feel really good and my bike is really good. I’m happy.
What change did you make for the second moto to make the difference? You looked a lot better in the second half.
To be honest, I have no idea. Matt [Fox] and I have learned each other really well, and I said, ‘Hey, this is what I feel,’ and he told me, ‘Okay, I made a change, let me know how it is on the site lap.’ I came back from the site lap, gave him the thumbs up, and went on my way.
How gnarly was the track in that second moto? It looked like there were spots where you guys could barely give it any gas without bouncing around.
Yeah, the track was gnarly. It was definitely a different Thunder Valley. It wasn’t the Thunder Valley I think everyone is used to. There were areas that were super rutty, and there were areas that were super dry. It was definitely a little more tricky and you had to be on your toes, but I liked it. The first moto wasn’t great, but the second moto I felt really good and I enjoyed the track.
For the most part it seems like your starts are pretty good, everything seems pretty good, what do you need to push yourself over that last few percent to be there at the end fighting for podiums and wins?
I need to get better in moto one. Obviously that second moto start could have been better, if I’d have started in the top five I think I had a chance at a win, if not a podium. I need to be a little better in moto one. I need to clean that up a little bit, but moto two is showing my real self. If I can do that in moto one I think I’m capable of fighting for wins and podiums every weekend.
Well you keep saying moto one wasn’t great, but you were pressuring for the lead at one point weren’t you?
Yeah, I definitely put some pressure on Seth [Hammaker], but I got a little frustrated that I couldn’t get around him and made some mistakes. I need to clean that up, but overall I think my riding is really good. I just need to clean up the little things. That’ll put me in a little bit better of a position.
Well, you know, there’s the whole thing of getting hurt and not racing since last summer, that could have something to do with it.
[Laughs] Yeah, for sure. You have to get back in the groove and back to race pace. But I feel like I’m in a really good spot. We did a lot of work off the bike in January when I was released to start training a little bit. And physically, I think I’m really strong. I just need to get a little bit better on the bike. I need to work on technique a little more and I think we’ll be up there soon.