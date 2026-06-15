Beaumer: “I just need to clean up the little things”

How gnarly was the track in that second moto? It looked like there were spots where you guys could barely give it any gas without bouncing around.

Yeah, the track was gnarly. It was definitely a different Thunder Valley. It wasn’t the Thunder Valley I think everyone is used to. There were areas that were super rutty, and there were areas that were super dry. It was definitely a little more tricky and you had to be on your toes, but I liked it. The first moto wasn’t great, but the second moto I felt really good and I enjoyed the track.

For the most part it seems like your starts are pretty good, everything seems pretty good, what do you need to push yourself over that last few percent to be there at the end fighting for podiums and wins?

I need to get better in moto one. Obviously that second moto start could have been better, if I’d have started in the top five I think I had a chance at a win, if not a podium. I need to be a little better in moto one. I need to clean that up a little bit, but moto two is showing my real self. If I can do that in moto one I think I’m capable of fighting for wins and podiums every weekend.

Well you keep saying moto one wasn’t great, but you were pressuring for the lead at one point weren’t you?

Yeah, I definitely put some pressure on Seth [Hammaker], but I got a little frustrated that I couldn’t get around him and made some mistakes. I need to clean that up, but overall I think my riding is really good. I just need to clean up the little things. That’ll put me in a little bit better of a position.