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Podcast: Kenny Day Talks Working with Alpinestars and Fox Racing, Trader’s Racing Team, and More

June 3, 2026, 6:30pm

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

We talk to Kenny Day about his big move to Alpinestars, what led to that, what happened his first time around at A-Stars, his days at Fox Racing, getting into the industry, Trader's Racing, and more.

Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Race Tech, Motosport.com, On-X Maps, Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.

Listen above or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

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