The updated bodywork features a slimmer, more compact design with smooth surfaces that allow riders to move freely on the bike. Kawasaki’s signature Lime Green styling reinforces its race-ready identity and presence on the track.

For 2027, the KX450F also introduces an improved smartphone connectivity experience, offering more intuitive engine tuning, expanded launch and traction control adjustability, ride logging, monitoring functions, and maintenance reminders.

Overall, the 2027 KX450F is more stable, and more capable than ever, continuing to deliver the performance needed to compete at the highest level.

KX™450F FEATURING:

449cc 4-stroke Engine with Electric Start

NEW More Aggressive Power Feel at Mid-High RPM

More Aggressive Power Feel at Mid-High RPM NEW Aluminum Perimeter Frame with Longer Wheelbase

Aluminum Perimeter Frame with Longer Wheelbase NEW Optimized Race-Ready Suspension Settings

Optimized Race-Ready Suspension Settings NEW Front and Rear Brembo Brake Components

Front and Rear Brembo Brake Components NEW Athletic Styling With Slim Ergonomic Bodywork

Athletic Styling With Slim Ergonomic Bodywork NEW Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity via GPS and RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2*

Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity via GPS and RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2* Power Mode Selection

Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC)

NEW Updated Launch Control Mode for Holeshot Advantage

ADDITIONAL KX™450F FEATURES:

NEW Revised Intake & Exhaust Systems and Optimized FI settings for Improved Engine Performance

Revised Intake & Exhaust Systems and Optimized FI settings for Improved Engine Performance Coned Disc-Spring Hydraulic Clutch

Showa 49mm Coil-Spring Fork and New Uni-Trak® Rear Suspension with Showa Shock

ODI Lock-On Grips

ERGO-FIT® Adjustable Components for Ride Position Optimization

Streamlined Ergonomics for Easy Rider Movement

Quick-Release Side Cover Offers Tool-Less Air Filter Access

NEW ENGINE

The 2027 KX450F engine builds on a long-standing reputation for strong, race-winning performance, now with even more power and a sharper, more aggressive feel. For 2027, updates to the intake and exhaust systems, along with revised fuel-injection settings, deliver a noticeable increase in performance across the entire rpm range. The result is an engine that responds quicker, pulls harder, and keeps driving all the way down the straight.

New for 2027, the engine features a more aggressive power character, with stronger low-end response that helps the bike drive forward out of corners with authority. That added bottom-end pull is matched with improved performance through the mid- to high-rpm range, giving riders a broader, more usable powerband. Whether exiting tight turns or carrying speed through faster sections, the KX450F delivers a more connected and responsive feel when the throttle is opened.

Updated fuel-injection settings further enhance throttle response, creating a more direct and predictable connection between rider input and engine output. This makes it easier to control power in a variety of conditions while still delivering the strong acceleration riders expect from a 450-class machine.

Complementing the engine updates for 2027 is the next generation of smartphone connectivity with *RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2. The updated app offers more intuitive engine tuning, expanded adjustment for traction and launch control systems, and added features like ride logging, ride monitoring, and maintenance reminders. This allows riders to fine-tune performance and keep track of their bike with greater ease than ever before.

NEW CHASIS & SUSPENSION

The 2027 KX450F chassis builds on the strong handling performance of the previous model, with a clear focus on improving traction, stability, and overall control. For 2027, Kawasaki refined the package to give riders a more planted and predictable feel, especially when pushing at race pace.

New for 2027, the KX450F features a redesigned aluminum perimeter frame, paired with a revised swingarm and a longer wheelbase. These updates improve rear-wheel traction and give riders better control when accelerating out of corners and through rough sections. The longer wheelbase also adds stability at speed, helping the bike stay composed in demanding conditions.

Also new for 2027, updated suspension settings at the front improve shock absorption and overall feel, especially on rough or technical terrain. At the rear, the New Uni-Trak® suspension system has been revised to further enhance traction and control, giving the bike a more balanced and connected feel across a variety of track conditions.

Together, these updates create a chassis and suspension package that feels more stable under power, more controlled through challenging sections, and better suited for aggressive riding.

NEW ERGONOMICS

For 2027, the KX450F receives updated ergonomics and styling designed to improve rider movement, comfort, and overall control on the track. The new design takes on a more athletic look, with compact proportions and clean, purposeful lines that give the bike the appearance of being ready to launch off the gate. Every element is shaped with performance in mind, creating a focused, race-ready feel.

New for 2027, the bodywork is slimmer and more ergonomic, with smooth surfaces that allow riders to move freely on the bike. Updated shrouds and a redesigned seat improve the rider’s connection to the machine, making it easier to shift body position through corners, jumps, and technical sections.

Kawasaki’s signature racing colors continue to define the KX450F, with Lime Green bodywork complemented by blue-accented graphics that reinforce its identity as part of Kawasaki’s performance lineup. The updated graphic placement also creates a more unified look across Kawasaki’s high-performance models.

Rider adjustability remains a key feature, with ERGO-FIT® components featuring multiple settings, including four handlebar positions ranging from approximately 1” forward to 0.4” back, and two footpeg positions including a lower setting about 0.2”down. This allows riders to fine-tune their riding position for better comfort and confidence based on preference and track conditions.

ODI Lock-On grips come standard, offering a secure, comfortable feel along with a simple fastening system that makes grip changes quick and easy.

Also new for 2027, the KX450F is equipped with a premium Brembo braking system front and rear. A Brembo front caliper and master cylinder, paired with a steel-braided brake line, deliver stronger and more consistent braking feel. At the rear, new Brembo components improve control when entering and exiting corners.

NEW INSTRUMENTS & TECHNOLOGY

The 2027 KX450F is equipped with advanced rider support technology designed to give racers more control and confidence in a wide range of conditions. For 2027, Kawasaki has made these systems more accessible and easier to adjust, allowing riders to fine-tune performance directly from the handlebar or through their smartphone.

New for 2027, riders can quickly switch between engine maps using the handlebar-mounted Power Mode (M) button. Two selectable modes can be customized through RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2, giving riders the ability to tailor engine character to their preference or track conditions.

Also new for 2027, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) offers increased adjustability with two selectable modes plus the option to turn the system off. Riders can switch between settings using the handlebar-mounted Traction (T) button, while the level of intervention for each mode can be adjusted through the app to better match riding style and surface conditions.

Launch Control Mode has also been updated for 2027 to further improve starts. Activated using the handlebar controls, the system helps maximize traction on low-grip surfaces. A new rev-limit control function allows riders to focus on timing the gate and managing the clutch without needing precise throttle control. Through RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2, riders can choose between three levels of launch control intervention and adjust or disable the rev limit function.

The updated RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2 enhances the overall experience with more intuitive engine tuning, expanded adjustment for traction and launch control systems, and added features such as ride logging, ride monitoring, and maintenance reminders. This allows riders to dial in their setup and keep track of their bike with greater ease.

*RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2 is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.

2027 KAWASAKI KX™450F

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $10,299

Availability: Late 2026

KX™450FX

KX™450FX FEATURING:

449cc 4-Stroke Engine with Electric Start

NEW More Aggressive Power Feel at Mid-High RPM

More Aggressive Power Feel at Mid-High RPM NEW Aluminum Perimeter Frame with Longer Wheelbase

Aluminum Perimeter Frame with Longer Wheelbase NEW Optimized Cross-Country Specific Suspension Settings

Optimized Cross-Country Specific Suspension Settings NEW Front and Rear Brembo Brake Components

Front and Rear Brembo Brake Components NEW Athletic Styling with Slim, Ergonomic Bodywork

Athletic Styling with Slim, Ergonomic Bodywork NEW 98 Gallon Larger-Capacity Translucent Fuel Tank, Skidplate, and Handguards

98 Gallon Larger-Capacity Translucent Fuel Tank, Skidplate, and Handguards NEW Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity via GPS and RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2*

Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity via GPS and RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2* Power Mode Selection

Kawasaki TRaction control (KTRC)

NEW Updated Launch Control Mode for Holeshot Advantage

Updated Launch Control Mode for Holeshot Advantage NEW Aluminum Side Stand

Aluminum Side Stand 21-Inch Front Wheel, 18-Inch Rear Wheel, Sealed Chain, and Rear Brake Disc Guard

ADDITIONAL KX™450FX FEATURES:

NEW Revised Intake & Exhaust Systems and Optimized FI Settings for Improved Engine Performance

Revised Intake & Exhaust Systems and Optimized FI Settings for Improved Engine Performance Coned Disc-Spring Hydraulic Clutch

Showa 49mm Coil-Spring Fork and New Uni-Trak® Rear Suspension with Showa Shock

ODI Lock-On Grips

ERGO-FIT® Adjustable Components for Ride Position Optimization

Streamlined Ergonomics for Easy Rider Movement

Quick-Release Side Cover Offers Tool-Less Air Filter Access

12V Bullet Terminals Front and Rear for Aftermarket Accessories

The 2027 KX™450FX is built to meet the demands of cross-country racing, combining durability, traction, and practical features for a wide range of terrain. A 21” front wheel and 18”rear wheel, paired with enduro-style tires, deliver strong grip from tight wood sections to more open terrain. For 2027, the KX450FX adds a larger-capacity fuel tank of approximately 1.98 gallons, allowing for longer ride time between stops, along with a skid plate to help protect the underside of the engine in rough conditions. Hand guards are also now standard, providing added protection from branches, roost, and debris. Additional features such as a side stand, sealed chain, and pre-wired connections for headlight and taillight use further enhance convenience and durability, making the KX450FX well-suited for off-road competition.

**Specifications subject to change for vehicles still under development**

2027 KAWASAKI KX™450FX

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $10,599

Availability: Late 2026