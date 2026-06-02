Haiden Deegan’s first 450 round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. There was a lot of hype for the opening round (a large portion of which has been done by Deegan himself) and we got to see him and Jett Lawrence battle some back and forth in the first moto.

Deegan moved forward in both motos and at the checkered flag came through 5-4 for fifth overall. He did not win like some people thought he would, but he rode well and put in two excellent results inside the top five. If you watch his YouTube vlog below, his dad Brian even says at one point during the morning the big picture goal is two motos inside the top five. Box checked. Learning and leaving healthy is a key and he did both as well. Could he land on the podium this weekend at the Hangtown Motocross Classic?

Here is what Deegan said in Yamaha's post-race report: