Drumroll, please… the last round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has arrived! Salt Lake City has been the finale for this series for the better part of a decade now and feels like home at this point. While it’s true that I have raced this event while it was snowing, we have had remarkably good weather for this round overall. The state of Utah rolls out the red carpet for the sport and this weekend should be no different; a beautiful setting for the end of a fantastic season of supercross.

In many ways, the track in Salt Lake is not all that different from Denver. The elevation is within 20% of Denver’s 5,000 feet and the layout is similar as well. The dirt may have a touch more loose soil to it but all in all, what worked in Denver will likely work at the finale.

The start looks similar to last week, but the apex of the corner is a bit different when examining more closely. The inside gates must bend back right before going left, a marked difference from last week that also makes the inside gates less attractive. It could also create a higher likelihood of contact in the first corner as the inside guys will be moving to the middle, the middle gates will stay middle, and the outside gated guys will be trying to move left toward the middle. See the trend? Everyone is going to the middle, and with everyone trying to meet at the same spot but with different entry angles, you can see how contact might happen.

The first few jumps after the start will be a double-double on the first time through but on a normal lap, riders will go 3-1 here.