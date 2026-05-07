ASV Inventions Limited-Edition Collaboration with Jeff Emig and ODI

“Revolution Edition” Just in Time for the 4th of July

ASV Inventions is proud to release its second highly anticipated triple collaboration with motocross legend Jeff Emig and industry leader ODI Grips. Dubbed the “Revolution Edition,” this patriotic red, white, and blue series drops just in time for the 4th of July — and is now available exclusively at www.asvinventions.com.

The Emig Pro Pack Includes:

ODI Emig Pro V2 Lock-On Grip System

ODI Grip Donuts

ASV Premium F4 Lever Set

ASV Rotator Clamps

ASV Brake and Clutch Dust Covers

ASV Reservoir Claps

Price range $268-$318 based on application.