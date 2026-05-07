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ASV Inventions Limited-Edition Collaboration with Jeff Emig and ODI

May 7, 2026, 12:10pm
ASV Inventions Limited-Edition Collaboration with Jeff Emig and ODI

“Revolution Edition” Just in Time for the 4th of July

ASV Inventions is proud to release its second highly anticipated triple collaboration with motocross legend Jeff Emig and industry leader ODI Grips. Dubbed the “Revolution Edition,” this patriotic red, white, and blue series drops just in time for the 4th of July — and is now available exclusively at www.asvinventions.com.

The Emig Pro Pack Includes:

  • ODI Emig Pro V2 Lock-On Grip System
  • ODI Grip Donuts
  • ASV Premium F4 Lever Set
  • ASV Rotator Clamps
  • ASV Brake and Clutch Dust Covers
  • ASV Reservoir Claps

Price range $268-$318 based on application.

  • EMIG_ROTATOR_RED
    EMIG_ROTATOR_RED ASV
  • EMIG_RES_RED2
    EMIG_RES_RED2 ASV
  • EMIG_RED_BLUE_HYDRAULIC_levers
    EMIG_RED_BLUE_HYDRAULIC_levers ASV
  • EMIG_RED_BLUE_grips(1)
    EMIG_RED_BLUE_grips(1) ASV
  • EMPLUS_HYDRO_RWB (1)
    EMPLUS_HYDRO_RWB (1) ASV

Availability:
The Revolution Edition Emig Pro Pack (Red / White / Blue) is available now, exclusively at www.asvinventions.com. Quantities are limited.

Get The Revolution Edition Emig Pro Pack

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