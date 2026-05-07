ASV Inventions Limited-Edition Collaboration with Jeff Emig and ODI
May 7, 2026, 12:10pm
“Revolution Edition” Just in Time for the 4th of July
ASV Inventions is proud to release its second highly anticipated triple collaboration with motocross legend Jeff Emig and industry leader ODI Grips. Dubbed the “Revolution Edition,” this patriotic red, white, and blue series drops just in time for the 4th of July — and is now available exclusively at www.asvinventions.com.
The Emig Pro Pack Includes:
- ODI Emig Pro V2 Lock-On Grip System
- ODI Grip Donuts
- ASV Premium F4 Lever Set
- ASV Rotator Clamps
- ASV Brake and Clutch Dust Covers
- ASV Reservoir Claps
Price range $268-$318 based on application.
Availability:
The Revolution Edition Emig Pro Pack (Red / White / Blue) is available now, exclusively at www.asvinventions.com. Quantities are limited.