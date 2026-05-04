Round 16 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Denver SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event, and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the 450SX race win. Deegan already has the 250SX West title clinched, but the 450SX title is now separated by just one point (Roczen has 332 points to Lawrence's 331) going into the season finale this weekend!