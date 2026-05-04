Watch: Denver SX Video Highlights
May 4, 2026, 9:25am
Round 16 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Denver SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event, and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the 450SX race win. Deegan already has the 250SX West title clinched, but the 450SX title is now separated by just one point (Roczen has 332 points to Lawrence's 331) going into the season finale this weekend!
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
Video Highlights
250SX
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:33.016
|51.915
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:36.545
|3.529
|52.423
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:52.315
|15.771
|52.828
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Max Anstie
|17:05.030
|12.715
|53.554
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Kayden Minear
|17:17.229
|12.199
|54.264
|Western Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
Denver - 450SXMay 2, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:46.832
|51.007
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Ken Roczen
|21:59.146
|12.314
|51.581
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|22:06.297
|7.152
|52.006
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|22:10.274
|3.977
|53.136
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|5
|Chase Sexton
|22:12.979
|2.706
|53.304
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR