Supercross Returns to Cleveland For the First Time Since 1995! JT on What to Expect

The next six jumps across the width of the stadium will likely be 2-3-1 or 2-2-2 if rain is a factor. Riders will once again want to cut across the inside of the next 90-degree corner and shorten the racetrack.

The next rhythm section has multiple options if it’s dry enough to execute them. The most likely will be to double from the inside, then 3-3-3 into the next berm. There is also a possibility to go 3-4-2 here or possibly 2-2, step on-off and triple, too. There are a few different ways but all of them seem relatively close in effectiveness. If dry, this will be the section to watch.

A netted 180 bowl berm fires riders back into the whoops and not having been to Cleveland in 31 years, who knows what these turn out to be. If it’s raining, they will be jumpers but if dry, the dirt make-up and build will determine these. With rain almost a certainty in the days leading up to the event, I would almost guarantee a more mellow build, but time will tell. A double exits the whoops and leads to another bowl berm to send riders back down the start straight in the opposite direction.

This entire section is reminiscent of 2007 St. Louis as riders hit the whoops and then bowl berm their way all the way back to the opposite corner of the stadium. A small double sends riders into an off-camber bowl berm that will have a tight inside line and outside line using the berm. The inside will set riders up for a tabletop over single while the outside requires a step-on step-off. The inside line will likely be the choice here to protect position.

The finish line is up next and into a tight 180 left and back into lap two (all the same as STL 2007).

I keep bringing up STL 2007 because it was a wild race with multiple incidents between Chad Reed and James Stewart in that corner before the finish. Check it out below.