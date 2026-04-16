Eli Tomac to Throw First Pitch at Friday Night’s Cleveland Guardians Game at 5:55 p.m.

There is a lot of hype in the return of Monster Energy AMA Supercross to Cleveland, Ohio, for the first time since 1995.

Saturday's 14th round will be a day race Triple Crown...that might end up with some rain. Weather could mix up the title battles a little bit here in the home stretch of the 17-round championship. There is a lot to follow on the track! Plus, there is a lot going on in The Land this weekend.

The Cleveland Guardians are in a home series with the Baltimore Orioles for a few days and at tonight's game, Eli Tomac will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch!

The game starts at 6:10 p.m., with Tomac scheduled to kickstart the evening (sorry for the pun) with his pitch at 5:55 p.m. Progressive Field (the Guardians' stadium) is just over one mile away from Huntington Bank Field (The Cleveland Browns' stadium that is hosting the SX race).

The Colorado native is known for his speed on a dirt bike, but how is his fastball? Let's see if all those visits to Angel Stadium (and the other MLB stadiums) over the years have paid off...