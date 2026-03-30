Camden McLellan After Switzerland Crash and DNF: “Thankfully, nothing is broken”
The fourth-round MXGP of Switzerland brought quite a dramatic day in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Read our full recap if you missed it
Coming off his first career MX2 overall win (and Triumph’s first MX2 overall win), championship leader Camden McLellan crashed out of the second moto, going 8-28 for 13th overall. He said in the team’s post-race he did not break any bones in the crash. Simon Längenfelder, the 2025 MX2 Champion, took his second overall win of the season and now has a 22-point lead over McLellan’s Triumph teammate Guillem Farres in the championship. McLellan is bumped to fifth in the standings.
McLellan said in Triumph’s post-race release:
“Sunday in Switzerland was a tough one for me. I didn’t get good starts in either moto, which meant I was fighting from the back all day in difficult conditions. In the first race I made a few mistakes in the opening corners and got shuffled back, then managed to work my way through to eighth, which isn’t where we want to be. In the second moto, I had another poor start but made good progress early on before a heavy crash ended my race. Thankfully, nothing is broken, so now the focus is on recovering over the next couple of weeks and coming back strong in Riola Sardo to build back up in the championship.”
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|149
|2
|Guillem Farres
|127
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|124
|4
|Liam Everts
|121
|5
|Camden McLellan
|121