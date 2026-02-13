Debrief and Rebound

Eli Tomac came into Glendale with a four-point lead over Hunter Lawrence, but after getting caught up in a first-turn pileup last Saturday he currently sits third and is eight points back of championship leader, Lawrence. It’s a blow to Tomac’s bid for a title, but there’s plenty of time to get those points back. What’s important for him now is to avoid letting Lawrence increase that lead—Lawrence has yet to win a race, but he’s taken second the last four races in a row. If Tomac wants to get those points back, it’s looking like he’s going to have to win to do it. -Hansel

Five in Six

The start to the 2026 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been incredible. The action has been great, there’ve been four winners in five races, and Lawrence, who now holds the red plate, has yet to win a race! If Lawrence can break through this weekend, we’ll have an incredible five different winners in the first six races! -Hansel

Back on the Box

Since his stunning podium at the season opener in Anaheim, Jorge Prado hasn’t been much of a threat to get on the box. He’s still been good, but things just haven’t worked out like they did at A1 again. That will likely change at some point this season, and after his excellent performance in Glendale, where he was the fastest 450SX qualifier, won his heat, and raced to fifth, it’s hard not to think that second podium isn’t coming sooner rather than later. Who thinks Prado gets back on the box in Seattle? -Hansel

Launch Control

Chase Sexton has got to be wondering what he has to do to get out of the gate well these days. Bad starts have really hampered his results so far in 2026, and Glendale was no different. Sexton got an absolutely horrific jump out of the gate, which forced him to come from way back. His charge stalled once he reached seventh place, which is nowhere near Sexton’s potential. Hopefully Sexton gets a good launch in Seattle and is able to battle with the boys up front again. -Hansel