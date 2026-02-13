Force of Nature
Whether or not the forecast is predicting rain in Seattle, there’s always a threat of rain in Seattle. And guess what? Right now, the weather report is saying the region will receive precipitation on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We know the track crew can work wonders, we’ve seen it plenty in the past, and we know the track will be kept covered until the last possible moment. That said, there isn’t anything that can be done if the rain starts dumping after the tarps come off. If that happens, we’re in for a wet and wild ride in the Pacific Northwest! -Aaron Hansel
Back to School
“You’d think at my level I’d know how to do a start, but it’s not great.” Those were Levi Kitchen’s words after the 250SX main event in Glendale last Saturday night. His words reflect a string of horrible starts that have plagued him all season. Fortunately, his pace was very high in Glendale, which allowed him to charge up to second place, but Kitchen would much rather start up front and put that speed to use battling for wins. He’s been practicing starts, and you know he went back to start school all week after Glendale, too. We’ll see if it pays off in Seattle. -Hansel
- Supercross
SeattleSaturday, February 14
Five in a Row
Before 2026, the most 250SX races Haiden Deegan had ever won in a row was three. Well, after winning in Glendale that number increased to four, and it sure didn’t look like anyone had anything for him at all. Yes, Kitchen was buried in the pack after a bad start, but that’s been his story all season so far. Right now, it’s hard to see anyone beating Deegan, but if the rain comes, who knows what might happen? Will Deegan leave Seattle with a five-race win streak? -Hansel
Debrief and Rebound
Eli Tomac came into Glendale with a four-point lead over Hunter Lawrence, but after getting caught up in a first-turn pileup last Saturday he currently sits third and is eight points back of championship leader, Lawrence. It’s a blow to Tomac’s bid for a title, but there’s plenty of time to get those points back. What’s important for him now is to avoid letting Lawrence increase that lead—Lawrence has yet to win a race, but he’s taken second the last four races in a row. If Tomac wants to get those points back, it’s looking like he’s going to have to win to do it. -Hansel
Five in Six
The start to the 2026 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been incredible. The action has been great, there’ve been four winners in five races, and Lawrence, who now holds the red plate, has yet to win a race! If Lawrence can break through this weekend, we’ll have an incredible five different winners in the first six races! -Hansel
Back on the Box
Since his stunning podium at the season opener in Anaheim, Jorge Prado hasn’t been much of a threat to get on the box. He’s still been good, but things just haven’t worked out like they did at A1 again. That will likely change at some point this season, and after his excellent performance in Glendale, where he was the fastest 450SX qualifier, won his heat, and raced to fifth, it’s hard not to think that second podium isn’t coming sooner rather than later. Who thinks Prado gets back on the box in Seattle? -Hansel
Launch Control
Chase Sexton has got to be wondering what he has to do to get out of the gate well these days. Bad starts have really hampered his results so far in 2026, and Glendale was no different. Sexton got an absolutely horrific jump out of the gate, which forced him to come from way back. His charge stalled once he reached seventh place, which is nowhere near Sexton’s potential. Hopefully Sexton gets a good launch in Seattle and is able to battle with the boys up front again. -Hansel
Time To Shine
After starting the season off slow, Cooper Webb has gone 1-3 at the last two rounds. Finally, the series is moving to venues (and soil) that fits his riding style. Just how good is Coop at Seattle? Well, the last three years he has gone 2-1-1 there. Expect to see Webb on the box this weekend, and don’t be surprised if it's the top spot. -Sarah Whitmore
Ruts
Then there is Ken Roczen who is great at both the hard pack of Glendale where he took another win last weekend, as well as ruts (think Indianapolis where he has won several times). Ken is one of only two guys (along with Hunter Lawrence) to only miss the podium once this season. If things worked out to his favor, could he come away with the red plate? -Whitmore
Close Race
Behind Haiden Deegan, the 250SX points race is incredibly close. Michael Mosiman sits in second with 91 points, Ryder DiFrancesco is in third with 89, and Max Anstie is in fourth with 88. Consistency has been an issue for these three, as both Ryder D and Mosiman have only been on the podium twice in five rounds, and Anstie has not been on the podium since he won the opener. If these riders can’t figure it out soon, the Kawasaki duo of Cameron McAdoo and Levi Kitchen may just pass them in points. -Whitmore