The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:

Christina Denney Named Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) Series Director

Former Team Manager and Current AMA Rider Representative will Showcase WMX’s Growth at 2026 FIM Commissions Conference in France

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Today, on National Girls & Women in Sports Day, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that industry veteran Christina Denney will once again oversee the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) as WMX Series Director. This comes on the heels of the declaration just last month that the WMX will join the SMX LeagueTM starting with the 2026 season. Denney served an integral role in the WMX’s return alongside the Pro Motocross Championship last summer, which led to unprecedented growth for the WMX that paved the way for January's milestone announcement at AIMExpo.

“Christina’s presence within the industry spans well over a decade. She has contributed significantly in a variety of roles to become one of the most highly regarded members in the motocross community,” said Carrie Coombs Russell, CEO, MX Sports Pro Racing. “We’re fortunate to have someone who not only understands both the business and competitive side of the sport but also brings a personal investment in mentoring our athletes. Christina understands that this is a community that benefits greatly when we work together and she has fostered an environment that has allowed the WMX to flourish.”

Denney’s journey to WMX Series Director dates back to the turn of the millennium, when she and her husband, Chris, founded Roost MX Graphics and began working closely with race teams and athletes at both the amateur and professional level. It is here where she learned the intricacies of the industry and the dynamics of race team operations, which ultimately led to a groundbreaking opportunity to become team manager of Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha beginning with the 2009 season. As the sport’s first and only female team manager, Denney became a pioneer for women in motocross and led the team’s ascension over the next decade into an elite satellite effort that was home to well-known racers like Kyle Chisholm, Justin Cooper, Alex Martin, and Colt Nichols. During that time, Denney also became team coordinator for the AMA U.S. Motocross Team and continues in that role to this day. Currently, Denney serves as an AMA Rider Representative and has taken on the role of team coordinator for the U.S. team at the annual FIM Women’s Motocross Cup, while also assisting the SMX Next program as a coach and instructor for the Scouting Moto Combines.

“Being part of the growth of WMX is deeply personal to me. As Series Director, it’s about more than racing—it’s about creating space for women to be seen, supported, and believed in,” said Denney. “Before this role, I was the first woman in the U.S. to serve as a team manager, building a privateer team from nothing and learning what it truly takes to lead. Every challenge and lesson along the way prepared me for this moment. I never imagined I’d be part of something this powerful, but helping grow this movement in women’s motorsports has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.”

In addition to all her significant contributions to American motocross, Denney plays an active role in bringing awareness and advocating for women’s motocross on a global scale as the AMA representative for the FIM Women’s Commission (CFM). This weekend, she will attend the annual FIM Commissions Conference in Lyon, France, where she will showcase the incredible success and rapid growth of the WMX Championship. With the success and attention generated by international talent like Australia’s Charli Cannon here in the states, the WMX is poised to become a destination for the most elite female talent on the planet.

"Serving on the CFM for a second year as a representative of the AMA has been a defining part of my growth in the women’s sports space. The women on this commission have played a meaningful role in shaping my perspective and pushing me to think bigger,” Denney added. “After attending my first commission meeting last February, I knew I needed to take action back home in the U.S., and that moment set this journey in motion. Being asked to represent the AMA has been a true honor, and I’ve worked hard to contribute in a way that creates real impact. What’s happened in just one year has exceeded anything I imagined, and it’s only been possible through the support, collaboration, and commitment of an incredible group of people. It’s truly been a team effort."

The Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony will hold six races for the 2026 season, with each held in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship. The summer campaign will begin with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in California (June 5-6), followed by the Thunder Valley National in Colorado (June 12-13) and the High Point National in Pennsylvania (June 19-20) before a midseason break gives way to a stretch run at the Unadilla National in New York (August 14-15), the Budds Creek National in Maryland (August 21-22), and the Ironman National Finals in Indiana (August 28-29).