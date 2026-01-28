Justin Hill: “I probably have it better than everybody out in the field. I really love my job”

Hill explained his Team Tedder ride and position when held up to the light and compared to the factory team riders and riders he battles with every Saturday night.

"It's very different because we don't do a lot in-house," pointed out Hill. "So that's kind of the difference. When you get on one of these OEM teams, you have the motherships back in Japan that can make you any part that can do anything. If you're on KTM, you have Austria. You've got these motherships that can be like, 'We need this major part for the head. Can you make it?' We're not in that position, but we're in a position where whatever is to market, we have the option to try. There are disadvantages and advantages. Our advantage is the feel of our team. Our team, we are just doing the best we can. Everybody involved with my setup, we're buddies, and we just enjoy it. The Tedders go way back in this sport as a family racing group, just like me and my family do. I've never seen so eye to eye with a group. They treat me like I'm one of the brothers. They really do. They treat the Hill brothers like they are Tedders. There is nothing cooler that you can have that somebody that actually cares for your well-being and who is overseeing your day-to-day program. I can tell you right now that there are a lot of organizations that you could ride for that don't feel the same way. It's a great feeling. I can trust my people, especially and in particular my mechanic Jesse O'Brien. That guy is a straight ace in the hole. He sort of worked his way into us realizing how awesome he was. I try not to talk about him too much, probably because I don't want to lose him. If people knew what kind of employee he was, there would be a bidding war for him. He has all the things that I don't have."

This weekend’s Houston SX is on deck. Immediately following that are the rounds in Glendale, Arizona; Seattle, Washington; Arlington, Texas; and Daytona, Florida rounds.

"I'm excited about Houston,” said Hill. Obviously, it's going to be just a little different with the Triple Crown format with no free practice. This is going to be bonkers, dude. You get no free practice. You have two qualifiers. Those two qualifiers are your final gate pick for the main events. So, qualifying is just going to be bonkers. I'm looking forward to it. I like Texas, dude. Phoenix, I'm a huge fan of because the floor is so big. They make big jumps. My main issue with the current state of the sport is how little all the jumps are. There is no lift. I'm looking forward to riding a track like at Glendale."

And what does Hill make of the competition around him?

“It's a little bit weird right now. There is just this kind of vibe where I don't feel like anybody is a crazy standout other than Eli Tomac and his switch. Amazing how gnarly he is. Chase Sexton is always so fast. There is no taking the seed out of the guy. I'm impressed with Hunter Lawrence, for sure. Kenny Roczen is always awesome. When I get into a position where I'm pushing, I'm about the same speed as the guys that I want to be up there beating. At Anaheim, I gauged the top three guys, and I just stayed in the same exact spot with them virtually the whole main. They're not going faster than me; I just suck at starting these races. That's the way I'm looking at it right now.”