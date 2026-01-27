Mosiman continued on about his season so far after being plagued by injuries for so many years. “Yeah, just trying to keep getting steady finishes. I'm not trying to do anything crazy. I'm just riding my laps, and it feels awesome to be able to go really far down and to reinvent myself, like you said. It's been a lot of work and a lot of belief. To just give you an example, so I got injured 2023 or something and then I was going to miss a certain amount of races. My pay got cut to zero and they told me, ‘Hey, we're not resigning you for next year.’ So, now I'm injured, I have surgery, I don't have any pay. We [wife and I] were like, ‘Well, we don't have a ride here.’ I think it was like one night we were realized, okay, there's nothing keeping us here anymore. So, we immediately went to Florida. My wife got a job to try to make things come together and through surgery, through everything, not even knowing if I would race again professionally, I missed like three days of training. I just never quit training and working towards something but I had no clue what it would be. And so, now it's coming full circle to be established in this championship three rounds in, three solid finishes, no big issues in any main events has been awesome.”

It’s been four years since Mosiman has had two podium finishes in a row. He is just trying to fly under the radar and put in some quiet yet sneaky good rides. Deegan on the other hand is the complete opposite, as everything he does gets attention. Yet there is something else that bonds these two, Deegan mentioned on the podium after the race that he notices all the extra work that Mosiman puts in at the test track and he respects it. Will that keep Mosiman out of the danger zone in the future? That is a story for another week.