5. Anstie Stuttering

After winning the season opener, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie put himself in great position to right the wrongs from last season. Anstie got an uncharacteristically bad start at A2, coming around lap one in ninth. He began working his way up, but on lap five Anstie nearly had a big one. Fortunately, he stayed up but it took him a moment to regroup, and he slipped back to 10th. Anstie finished sixth, but now sits third in points, nine behind Haiden Deegan.

“It was a rough night," said Anstie. "In the main event, I got shuffled back on the start. My starts have been solid all season, but that one, I just caught an edge coming out of the gate and ended up getting squeezed. Then a few guys went down in the first turn, so it pushed me back a little bit. Everything was okay after that. I was feeling fine, and then I made one mistake in the rhythm lane – I actually caught my rear brake going up the face of a triple and nearly went over the bars. It was a hectic race. I regrouped and made it back to sixth, but yeah, it’s disappointing. I obviously would've liked to have been on the box, but we will take it and move on to next week in Houston.”

All of a sudden 2026 is beginning to look eerily similar to 2025. A win at the opener, a good round two disrupted by unforeseen circumstances, and now a subpar round three. On top of that, it was reported that he and Deegan got into it at the GOAT Farm during the week. Can Max regroup and reassert himself into the championship battle before it is too late?

6. Kitchen’s Disaster

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen 2026 is off to an unbelievable start for all the wrong reasons. Kitchen’s A2 began well, qualifying P2 after a very entertaining lap time dual with Haiden Deegan. But it was downhill from there. While battling for the lead in the heat race, Levi nose-picked a three-in, going front flipping in spectacular fashion. Amazingly, he was not injured, and he remounted to finish the heat in fourth with a mangled bike. It went from bad to worse in the main event. For the third time in as many races, Kitchen found himself down in the first turn. This time he was not as quick to get up and when he did, he rode off the track and back to the pits. Kitchen thought he injured his arm in the crash, but after a while the numbness he was feeling went away and he should be good to go for next weekend in Houston. At this point, the championship is a long shot, so expect the #47 to go all out to stack wins.

7. Michael Michael Motorcycle

A couple of years ago, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman had a retirement party. After breaking his neck, Mosiman thought his racing career was over. After getting the OK to ride again, and then the opportunity to ride for one of the most coveted teams in the paddock, Mosiman has resurrected his career. At A2 Mosi grabbed the holeshot, checked out early and led two-thirds of the main before getting passed by his teammate Haiden Deegan. He has gone 5-3-2 to start the season and sits second in points, eight behind Deegan. In Deegan’s podium interview he credited Mosiman (or took a shot at Anstie), saying: “He’s kind of the only guy I really see out there (at the GOAT Farm) at the end of the day putting in extra work and so I have to give him credit there. That’s why he’s such a hard competitor there at the end.” Michael is one of the good guys and this is becoming a cool story.