Sexton, Savatgy, Lusk, Tyler on PulpMX Show Tonight

Round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross saw Kawasaki’s 450SX winless streak snapped and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome on Alex Ray and Chase Curtis from SwapMoto.com to break down Anaheim 2 and more.

Chase Sexton rode a great race to move past a few riders and take off with the win, his first on a Kawasaki. We’ll have Sexton on to tell us about his come to Jesus moment after the heat, the start of the series for him, changes to the bike, and more.

Joey Savatgy’s had two strong rides the last two weeks to move into eighth in the points standings on his Quad Lock Honda. We’ll talk to Joey about these recent rides, how his starts have gotten better, and more.

The legend that is Ezra Lusk is working with the AMA to help with rules and penalties. We’ll have Yogi on to talk about some of the stuff that happened in San Diego from altercations to SMX Next track prep and more.

MX 101 Yamaha has been a successful team up north for a long time and tonight the owner, Kevin Tyler, will stop by the studio to talk about his team, Phil’s title, the series up there, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

