Weege Show Wednesday: Eli Era Again, Hunter Scary Good, Webb and Sexton Reset

Yeah! Yoshimura, Yamaha Motorsports and Fly Racing present Weege Show Wednesday, where Jason Weigandt gives the final scoop on what happened at San Diego with a special guest: Jase Macalpine from Gypsy Tales! Are we really witnessing greatness with Eli Tomac? Are the bike changes Chase Sexton made the answer to putting him back in the title hunt? Are the fans turning on Haiden Deegan? Watch to find out the latest news and scoops in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Video: Jason Weigandt Edit: Rob Filebark