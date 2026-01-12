For the second year in a row, Ken Roczen has started off Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Anaheim 1 with a second-place finish. Kenny looked fast all day, he was third in qualifying and then started off the night show with a heat race win. Kenny started about fourth in the main event and quickly found his way into second, where he was able to match leader Eli Tomac’s pace, but was not able to make up any ground.

“The entire main event, the 20 plus one, I feel like we were bouncing between one second,” said Roczen. “I would gain a little bit and then he would make it back, it was going like that the whole time, it kind of pissed me off a little bit. Because every time that you get a little bit closer, I was hoping I could just latch onto that and keep going. But unfortunately, it wasn’t there.”

While finishing well at the start of the season is nothing new for Ken, (he has four wins at the opener), one thing has changed and that is his confidence and comfort on his motorcycle. A few years ago, Ken had a bit of a reputation for never being quite happy with his bikes, always searching for the perfect set up. But that has changed since he has gotten on his Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki.