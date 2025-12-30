Build: Eddie Laret

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

The 2026 Honda CRF450R is doing well in many of these media shootouts. With an engine character that is powerful yet easy to ride, it’s one of the better engine deliveries in the 450 class. So why doesn’t it win more shootouts? One word: chassis. The chassis is either really good or feels rigid/harsh depending on the day and how soft/hard the dirt is. What we wanted to do with this build is create a more comfortable CRF450R at more than just one track. Track toughness is a testing term that explains how versatile a machine can be. We are looking to create a Honda with track toughness.

Parts Used:

Yoshimura

RS-12 Full Titanium Exhaust System

yoshimura-rd.com

Hinson Racing

Clutch Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, Clutch Plates, Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

Moto Hose

Radiator Hose Kit

motohose.com

Twin Air

Power-Flow Kit

twinair.com

Ride Engineering

23.5 Offset Triple Clamps, 270mm O/S Front Disc

ride-engineering.com

Enzo Racing

Fork and Shock Revalved with Springs

enzoracing.com

Precision Worx

Fork Coatings

instagram.com/precisionworx

Sypher Coatings

Cerakote, Calipers, Engine Parts

syphercoatings.com

Renthal

Fatbar 839, Full Waffle Soft, 50 Tooth Sprocket

renthal.com

Works Connection

Elite Axle Block Kit, Reservoir Caps, Pro-Launch Start Device, Throttle Tube, Pro Pegs

worksconnection.com

CMT USA

Front Disc Guard, Front Master Cylinder, Works Skid Plate, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Rear Caliper, Rear Chain Block

cmtracingusa.com

Faster USA

Hubs with Stock Spokes and Rims

fasterusa.com

Dunlop

AT82 80/100-21, MX34 120/90-19

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Throttle Syndicate

Custom Graphic Kit, Seat Cover

throttlesyndicate.com

FCP Racing

Engine Mounts

fcpracing.com

DID

520 ERT 3 Chain

didchain.com

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand

polisport.com