2026 Honda CRF450R Garage Build
Build: Eddie Laret
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
The 2026 Honda CRF450R is doing well in many of these media shootouts. With an engine character that is powerful yet easy to ride, it’s one of the better engine deliveries in the 450 class. So why doesn’t it win more shootouts? One word: chassis. The chassis is either really good or feels rigid/harsh depending on the day and how soft/hard the dirt is. What we wanted to do with this build is create a more comfortable CRF450R at more than just one track. Track toughness is a testing term that explains how versatile a machine can be. We are looking to create a Honda with track toughness.
Parts Used:
Yoshimura
RS-12 Full Titanium Exhaust System
yoshimura-rd.com
Hinson Racing
Clutch Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, Clutch Plates, Clutch Cover
hinsonracing.com
Moto Hose
Radiator Hose Kit
motohose.com
Twin Air
Power-Flow Kit
twinair.com
Ride Engineering
23.5 Offset Triple Clamps, 270mm O/S Front Disc
ride-engineering.com
Enzo Racing
Fork and Shock Revalved with Springs
enzoracing.com
Precision Worx
Fork Coatings
instagram.com/precisionworx
Sypher Coatings
Cerakote, Calipers, Engine Parts
syphercoatings.com
Renthal
Fatbar 839, Full Waffle Soft, 50 Tooth Sprocket
renthal.com
Works Connection
Elite Axle Block Kit, Reservoir Caps, Pro-Launch Start Device, Throttle Tube, Pro Pegs
worksconnection.com
CMT USA
Front Disc Guard, Front Master Cylinder, Works Skid Plate, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Rear Caliper, Rear Chain Block
cmtracingusa.com
Faster USA
Hubs with Stock Spokes and Rims
fasterusa.com
Dunlop
AT82 80/100-21, MX34 120/90-19
dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Throttle Syndicate
Custom Graphic Kit, Seat Cover
throttlesyndicate.com
FCP Racing
Engine Mounts
fcpracing.com
DID
520 ERT 3 Chain
didchain.com
Polisport
Foldable Bike Stand
polisport.com
CUD_1724 Simon Cudby CUD_1735 Simon Cudby CUD_1738 Simon Cudby CUD_1741 Simon Cudby CUD_1745 Simon Cudby CUD_1753 Simon Cudby CUD_1759 Simon Cudby CUD_1763 Simon Cudby CUD_1766 Simon Cudby CUD_1772 Simon Cudby CUD_1775 Simon Cudby CUD_1781 Simon Cudby CUD_1785 Simon Cudby CUD_1791 Simon Cudby CUD_1793 Simon Cudby CUD_1797 Simon Cudby CUD_1801 Simon Cudby CUD_1806 Simon Cudby CUD_1811 Simon Cudby CUD_1820 Simon Cudby CUD_1936 Simon Cudby CUD_1958 Simon Cudby CUD_1959 Simon Cudby CUD_1960 Simon Cudby CUD_1961 Simon Cudby CUD_1968 Simon Cudby CUD_1969 Simon Cudby CUD_1970 Simon Cudby CUD_1974 Simon Cudby CUD_2017 Simon Cudby CUD_2018 Simon Cudby CUD_2019 Simon Cudby CUD_2020 Simon Cudby CUD_2039 Simon Cudby CUD_2114 Simon Cudby CUD_2119 Simon Cudby CUD_2132 Simon Cudby CUD_2136 Simon Cudby CUD_2137 Simon Cudby CUD_2139 Simon Cudby CUD_2156 Simon Cudby CUD_2164 Simon Cudby CUD_2171 Simon Cudby CUD_2178 Simon Cudby CUD_2181 Simon Cudby CUD_2182 Simon Cudby CUD_2184 Simon Cudby CUD_2186 Simon Cudby CUD_2203 Simon Cudby CUD_2207 Simon Cudby CUD_2208 Simon Cudby CUD_2212 Simon Cudby CUD_2215 Simon Cudby CUD_2216 Simon Cudby