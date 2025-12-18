Michael Mosiman is back with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. The California native is ramping up for his third season with the factory Yamaha team and even after coming off of a brutal season-ending crash at the Unadilla National, he is fully recovered, riding well, and ready to go.

Last week at the SMX Media Days, Mosiman said he has been back on the bike training for a few weeks now…but that he requested to race the 250SX East Division. Note, his teammate and defending 250SX West Champion Haiden Deegan is expected to make a run at second straight title on the West Coast. That could be a factor. But Mosiman said his urge to race the East Division is due to having more prep time and being able to build a base that lasts longer in the season for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SMX Playoffs. Plus, he wants redemption from Daytona International Speedway—a venue he has two DNFs at.

At the time, he said: “I don't know what coast I'll be racing. I've requested East Coast. But perhaps, there's some things, some rumors have gone around to say West, so it could go either way.”

“I requested East Coast because there's the longer off-season,” he continued. “And when you're in the season, it's difficult to build your fitness and so the longer of your off-season break you can have, the more base you can have. And so, not even just for the first few rounds of supercross, but I'm talking like middle of outdoors when you've kind of been eating at your base with the travel and less training that you have to manage. And so I think that there's advantages later in the year for racing East Coast, as well as Daytona as some as a place that has been a challenge for me. And that's a challenge I wanna conquer and overcome, and I wanna have, success at Daytona. I think that would be a really special thing to have in my resume.”