Michael Mosiman is back with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. The California native is ramping up for his third season with the factory Yamaha team and even after coming off of a brutal season-ending crash at the Unadilla National, he is fully recovered, riding well, and ready to go.
Last week at the SMX Media Days, Mosiman said he has been back on the bike training for a few weeks now…but that he requested to race the 250SX East Division. Note, his teammate and defending 250SX West Champion Haiden Deegan is expected to make a run at second straight title on the West Coast. That could be a factor. But Mosiman said his urge to race the East Division is due to having more prep time and being able to build a base that lasts longer in the season for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SMX Playoffs. Plus, he wants redemption from Daytona International Speedway—a venue he has two DNFs at.
At the time, he said: “I don't know what coast I'll be racing. I've requested East Coast. But perhaps, there's some things, some rumors have gone around to say West, so it could go either way.”
“I requested East Coast because there's the longer off-season,” he continued. “And when you're in the season, it's difficult to build your fitness and so the longer of your off-season break you can have, the more base you can have. And so, not even just for the first few rounds of supercross, but I'm talking like middle of outdoors when you've kind of been eating at your base with the travel and less training that you have to manage. And so I think that there's advantages later in the year for racing East Coast, as well as Daytona as some as a place that has been a challenge for me. And that's a challenge I wanna conquer and overcome, and I wanna have, success at Daytona. I think that would be a really special thing to have in my resume.”
“It's been one of the best off-seasons I've ever had," Mosiman said, who enters his ninth year of 250SX racing. "I would say probably the second-best off-season I've ever had.”
It was unusual to hear a rider that sounds ready to go say they want another two months of prep before they go racing but this is coming from a guy who has battled injuries lately. Plus, he did miss a lot of racing when he a had neck injury that saw him not compete from June 2023 until March 2024. Aside from Deegan and Mosiman, there are four other 250SX riders between Max Anstie, Cole Davies, Nate Thrasher, and Pierce Brown. While Deegan is a heavy title favorite, it is very unlikely that the rest of the 250SX crew would all race the 250SX East Division.
But after an Instagram video, it seems Mosiman may instead be racing the Anaheim 1 SX and the 250SX West Division. It would not be shocking to see Deegan, Mosiman, and Anstie (coming off his success in the FIM World Supercross Championship) race 250SX West with Davies, Thrasher, and Brown on the East Coast.
Mosiman said in his social media video:
"It’s looking like probably West Coast. Not sure, of course, not sure. But it’s looking likely West Coast supercross for me. So, super excited. It’s going to be a great season. It’s gonna be huge.”
In his first two years aboard a Yamaha, Mosiman has only made 12 total main event starts—all in 250SX West: two in 2024 then all ten races in 2025. He earned a podium in Texas (third overall in the Triple Crown) back in February.
Mosiman has ten total 250SX podiums to his name, including his maiden main event win at the 2022 San Diego Supercross as a then-GasGas rider.
Michael Mosiman's 250SX Results on Yamaha in 2024 and 2025:
Michael MosimanSebastopol, CA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|5
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|250SX Showdown
|May 10, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossDenver
|250SX West
|May 3, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX Showdown
|April 12, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 29, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX Showdown
|March 8, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
SupercrossArlington
|250SX West
|February 22, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossGlendale
|250SX West
|February 1, 2025
|Yamaha
|7
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|250SX West
|January 25, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 18, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 11, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX West
|March 30, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 23, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
Mosiman's 2026 setup at the Yamaha team shoot: