To elevate the overall handling delivered by each Factory Edition model, the new WP Pro Components ensure factory-level performance. At the forefront of motocross suspension development, the XACT Pro 7548 forks feature cone valve technology, friction-optimized components, and full adjustability, including spring pre-load. At the rear, the WP XACT Pro 8950 shock offers class-leading comfort, traction, and damping for a confidence-inspiring experience on every circuit.

Additional refinements to the EMS, FMF Factory 4.1 muffler, and airbox – including a thicker Twin Air filter – improve rideability, while meeting the latest FIM and AMA decibel requirements. The FMF Factory 4.1 muffler is characterized by its blue-anodized body and carbon fiber end cap.

Confidence-inspiring traction on every riding surface is delivered by the Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tires that are fitted to a strong, stylish, and durable Factory Racing wheel set. Riders can also tailor the ergonomics using the Factory Racing triple clamps, which offer two positions for the handlebar mounts. These can also be installed with or without rubber dampers for further customization.

Both Factory Edition models are equipped with a Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) and a front-fender-mounted GPS sensor. Once the owner of the machine pairs it with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app, they can access pre-set engine maps tailored to a variety of track conditions. Each map can also be further refined if required then saved, with engine braking, Launch and Traction Control, and the Quickshifter settings all fully customizable.