Cameron McAdoo Picks 2026 SMX Number
When the 2026 AMA National Numbers list was released in October, riders, industry members, and fans were able to check out the new, two-digit numbers for the upcoming Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out my full deep dive from mid-October if you missed it, there are some fun tidbits in there!
And missing from that list were two factory riders: Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown missed out on a two-digit numbers for ’26, with injuries sidelining both Kawasaki’s McAdoo (knee injury) and Yamaha’s Brown (back injury) for much of the year. Many wondered whether it would be their rookie pro numbers or not: McAdoo turned pro in 2017 with #128 and Brown turning pro in 2019 as #363.
Well, it sounds like McAdoo has decided on a new number for 2026. He posted on Instagram this week that he will run #142 to honor his late friend Izzy, who passed away while racing in 2011. McAdoo had a heartfelt post about his friend and why he chose to run her number. Crockett Myers ran #142 in 2025 but has not posted yet which number he will run in 2026. Brown has yet to announce a specific three-digit number, as well.
Below is McAdoo’s Instagram post.
"#142 for 2026! This number has a lot of meaning for me. In 2011 our family and our local racing community lost a great friend doing what she loved. I have felt Izzy with me multiple times during my career and I still think of her often. She was the brightest, kindest soul. It just felt right to take her along to live the dream that all of us who love riding dirtbikes have. We all miss you daily Izzy, let’s go have a year!
Dream. Live. Experience 💛 #4izzy"