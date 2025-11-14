When the 2026 AMA National Numbers list was released in October, riders, industry members, and fans were able to check out the new, two-digit numbers for the upcoming Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out my full deep dive from mid-October if you missed it, there are some fun tidbits in there!

And missing from that list were two factory riders: Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown missed out on a two-digit numbers for ’26, with injuries sidelining both Kawasaki’s McAdoo (knee injury) and Yamaha’s Brown (back injury) for much of the year. Many wondered whether it would be their rookie pro numbers or not: McAdoo turned pro in 2017 with #128 and Brown turning pro in 2019 as #363.

Well, it sounds like McAdoo has decided on a new number for 2026. He posted on Instagram this week that he will run #142 to honor his late friend Izzy, who passed away while racing in 2011. McAdoo had a heartfelt post about his friend and why he chose to run her number. Crockett Myers ran #142 in 2025 but has not posted yet which number he will run in 2026. Brown has yet to announce a specific three-digit number, as well.

Below is McAdoo’s Instagram post.