Adrien Malaval Wins 2025 Tampere Supercross in Finland: Cade Clason Second, Tristan Lane Third

The following text is from Tampere Supercross & Offroad Expo. Photos by Antti Peltola

Day One

Kullas conquers Tampere Supercross opening day in Finland - Racing continues on Saturday

Eight-time overall winner Harri Kullas took first place in the SX1 class with a strong performance on Friday in the international supercross in Tampere, Finland. For the Finnish fans' joy foreign riders were left to fight for the other places. Kasimir Hindersson was strongest in the only Finnish riders' SX2 class.

Finland's only supercross race, Tampere Supercross, is now being held for the 11th time inside Tampere Fair and Sports Center on Friday and Saturday. Finnish and Estonian citizenship rider Harri Kullas showed how to go on the opening day by winning the two sprint finals in the SX1 class before the late-night main final. In the final Kullas took the holeshot and led all 12 laps arriving to the checkered flag a bit less than five seconds ahead of second-placed Estonian Jörgen-Matthias Talviku. French Adrien Malaval was third.

- Today I won five times out of five including the extra races, sprint finals and the main final, which was the most important. I always value the fact that there is a good show here overall. A couple of years ago I fell at the start of the final and still won. It was a good show, but you can't make that up yourself. I hope the audience enjoyed the event this time too. The sprints and final were easy for me in the sense that I got the lead at the starts and focused on my own riding, lines, jumps and rhythm. It was a pleasure for me, Kullas recalled happily.

Of the US riders Tristan Lane was fourth in the final and Cade Clason fifth. The second best Finn was Hermanni Koskinen, who finished tenth.

Hindersson gathered himself to SX2 victory

Kasimir Hindersson crashed in the sprint finals of the SX2 class, which is only intended for Finnish riders, but when it was time to ride strong and confidently, he took the victory in the main final.

- I got a good feeling already in the qualifying and my bike and the track were good. I went a little too much for the ”show side” in the sprint finals, but I knew that the main final is the thing I really have to focus on. I also put effort on the start. The final was interrupted after a few laps, but I was second in the restart and got to the top after the first lap. The track was challenging, both physically and mentally tough. I was able to ride well, although I made mistakes, but everyone makes them in supercross, Hindersson described.

Simo Koskinen took second place in the SX2 class final ahead of Jonni Hujala. Viktor Leppälä was fourth and Jasper Haavisto fifth.

SX1 class also had two extra shows at the event. In Superpole fastest lap time was made by Kullas, ahead of Finn Jere Haavisto. In the Elimination race's final Kullas beat Talviku.

Joonas Heimonen won the Talaria Challenge for electric bikes, ahead of Henri Partti and Rossi Halen.

The racing continues on Saturday and there will be solved who is going to be the total winner in the SX1 class and gets the Tampere Dominator title.

Results

Tampere Supercross, Tampere Sports and Expo, Tampere, Finland, Friday 7.11.2025

SX1:

SX2: