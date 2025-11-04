With Chase Sexton’s switch from Red Bull KTM to Monster Energy Kawasaki, it turned a lot of heads. Yes, the KTM Group (owned by Pierer Mobility AG) has been going through financial struggles the last year or so, but Sexton switching teams again means Sexton riding a KX450SR in 2026 will be his third different bike since the start of the 2023 season, his last with Honda HRC.

But last night on the PulpMX Show with Steve Matthes, Sexton alluded to not wanting to switch brands right away again. The Sexton-to-Kawasaki news has been reported for months now but with the announcement finally official yesterday, the Illinois native joined Matthes to talk about the change of bike/team and his thoughts moving forward.

Sexton confirmed his Kawasaki deal is a three-year contract, unlike his previous two-year deal with KTM (for 2024 and 2025). Sexton clarified to Matthes and crew:

“Three years. I mean, this move for me, I wanted this to be a long-term thing. I really don't want to switch teams anymore. I wanted to be confident in my decision, so I went with three and yeah, I'm excited. I think I moved teams so much, with Honda and KTM. So, I'd like to really find a home. And like I said, it's been good working with these guys.”

Sexton also said while he did not have a relationship with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Manager Dan Fahey, the move to a green bike does feel kind of full circle.

Check out what Sexton said in this snippet from the full interview.

Steve Matthes: Did you have any relationship with Dan Fahey at all before you started talking to Kawi?

Chase Sexton: No, I didn't. Honestly, I hadn't really talked to them a lot until this whole thing went down, and Bruce [Stjernstrom, Kawasaki Racing Director] and Dan and all those guys are really cool. And it's funny because when I was on 65’s I always wanted to ride for Team Green, and I was always kind of on the bubble between being, like, just average and not the standout guy. So, I could never get Ryan Holliday to give me a ride. I always wanted to be on Team Green because they had like the best amateur setup and everything. So, it's kind of funny now to come full circle and be on the main team.

Watch the full interview with Sexton from last night, starting at the 2:30:30 mark in PulpMX Show episode #644 below.