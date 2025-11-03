2026 Schedule:

5 p.m. - Happy Hour & Seating

5:30 p.m. - Dinner

6:30 p.m. - Awards

10 p.m. - Nightly Entertainment

Hotel Information:

Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place

Book a room at the Morgantown Marriott at a discounted rate of $169 (+tax).

Last day to book is December 23, 2025

*Availability of rooms after last day to book subject to pay higher rates

*Only reservations booked within the group block will receive the contracted group rate

Book your room for the 2025 GNCC Night of Champion Celebration

Specialty Awards:

The banquet will feature an array of Specialty Awards, including Rider of the Year, Kurt Caselli Foundation Good Steward Award, Sponsor of the Year and more. If you would like to nominate a rider for the Good Steward Award, Pit Crew and Comeback of the Year awards please fill out the form online at the link below. The form also has a spot if you would like to inform the series of a In Memoriam (teardrop award) that could be given to a family who lost someone this year.

SPECIALTY AWARD NOMINATION

Class Champions:

National Champion Jackets: Class Champions will receive a text or call from someone at the Racer Productions office. When you do, please reply to that. If you do not hear from our team within the next couple of weeks, please email info@gnccracing.com with your name, class and jacket size.

Class Champions will be receiving a certificate for a set of Moose Racing Gear and Boots. In order to receive your certificate, each champion will need to fill out a W-9 for Parts Unlimited.

W-9 Instructions:

Please download and print out the W-9 form (button at the bottom of the page) to fill out with a black ink pen.

Line 1 - name of the individual or business that will be filing a tax return for the person receiving the check or award. If a minor child is receiving the check or award this has to be the name of the minor child not the parent.

Line 2 - business name/disregarded entity name doing business as if this does not apply this can be left blank.

Box 3 - check the box as to how the tax return is filed for the person or business receiving the check or award.

Line 5 & 6 - address of the individual or business filing out the W-9. If the W-9 is for a minor child, this should be the address of the minor child.

Part I – If the individual/sole proprietor or single member LLC box is checked in Box 3 this must be the social security # of the individual receiving the check or award. If a minor this needs to be the minor social security # not the parents social security # . If any other box is checked in Box 3 the business employer identification number or tax ID # must be entered in the 2nd box for Employer identification number.

. If any other box is checked in Box 3 the business employer identification number or tax ID # must be entered in the 2nd box for Employer identification number. Signature of the individual the W-9 is filled out for. If a minor is receiving the check or award this needs to read minor name by mother/father, then parents name such as: Joe Smith by Mother Cindy Smith.

Scan in or take a photo of the completed W-9. You will need to email it over to Parts Unlimited for their approval before receiving the certificate at the banquet at Events@parts-unltd.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP W-9 DOWNLOAD

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will be returning with the Ticket to Ride giveaway. Two winners from each night will be chosen at random to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity courtesy of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, to a unique riding excursion in Moab, Utah. Each winner will be invited to bring a guest on the exclusive trip in the spring of 2025. The winner must be present at their respective banquet night in order to claim the prize.

Other Notes:

Hotel Check-In is at 4:00 p.m.

Hotel Check-Out is at 12:00 p.m.

Late evening concessions now available at the bars.

Refund Request Policy: