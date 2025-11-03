Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series Announces 2025 Night of Champions Banquet on January 16 and 17, 2026
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Join us for the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, Night of Champions Awards Banquet on Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Attend the special event dedicated to honoring the outstanding achievements, dedication, and excellence throughout the year. Enjoy an elegant dinner, inspiring awards presentation and live entertainment as we come together to recognize individuals and teams who continue to make a lasting impact on our sport.
Friday evening will be dedicated to the top 10 ATV, ATV Micro (50cc) finishers and eMTB top 10 finishers in each championship class, while Saturday evening celebrates the top 10 Bike racers and Bike Micro (50cc) finishers in each championship class. In addition to the trophy presentation, the top 5 in each class will receive contingency prize items from our Series Sponsors.
Banquet registration will open at a later date. Please look for an announcement on the GNCC Racing website and social media pages. The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. each day for Happy Hour and seating, with dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Online Registration is required, and the deadline to register will be Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 5 pm. ET.
2026 Schedule:
- 5 p.m. - Happy Hour & Seating
- 5:30 p.m. - Dinner
- 6:30 p.m. - Awards
- 10 p.m. - Nightly Entertainment
Hotel Information:
Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place
Book a room at the Morgantown Marriott at a discounted rate of $169 (+tax).
Last day to book is December 23, 2025
*Availability of rooms after last day to book subject to pay higher rates
*Only reservations booked within the group block will receive the contracted group rate
Book your room for the 2025 GNCC Night of Champion Celebration
Specialty Awards:
The banquet will feature an array of Specialty Awards, including Rider of the Year, Kurt Caselli Foundation Good Steward Award, Sponsor of the Year and more. If you would like to nominate a rider for the Good Steward Award, Pit Crew and Comeback of the Year awards please fill out the form online at the link below. The form also has a spot if you would like to inform the series of a In Memoriam (teardrop award) that could be given to a family who lost someone this year.
Class Champions:
National Champion Jackets: Class Champions will receive a text or call from someone at the Racer Productions office. When you do, please reply to that. If you do not hear from our team within the next couple of weeks, please email info@gnccracing.com with your name, class and jacket size.
Class Champions will be receiving a certificate for a set of Moose Racing Gear and Boots. In order to receive your certificate, each champion will need to fill out a W-9 for Parts Unlimited.
W-9 Instructions:
- Please download and print out the W-9 form (button at the bottom of the page) to fill out with a black ink pen.
- Line 1 - name of the individual or business that will be filing a tax return for the person receiving the check or award. If a minor child is receiving the check or award this has to be the name of the minor child not the parent.
- Line 2 - business name/disregarded entity name doing business as if this does not apply this can be left blank.
- Box 3 - check the box as to how the tax return is filed for the person or business receiving the check or award.
- Line 5 & 6 - address of the individual or business filing out the W-9. If the W-9 is for a minor child, this should be the address of the minor child.
- Part I – If the individual/sole proprietor or single member LLC box is checked in Box 3 this must be the social security # of the individual receiving the check or award. If a minor this needs to be the minor social security # not the parents social security #. If any other box is checked in Box 3 the business employer identification number or tax ID # must be entered in the 2nd box for Employer identification number.
- Signature of the individual the W-9 is filled out for. If a minor is receiving the check or award this needs to read minor name by mother/father, then parents name such as: Joe Smith by Mother Cindy Smith.
- Scan in or take a photo of the completed W-9. You will need to email it over to Parts Unlimited for their approval before receiving the certificate at the banquet at Events@parts-unltd.com.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will be returning with the Ticket to Ride giveaway. Two winners from each night will be chosen at random to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity courtesy of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, to a unique riding excursion in Moab, Utah. Each winner will be invited to bring a guest on the exclusive trip in the spring of 2025. The winner must be present at their respective banquet night in order to claim the prize.
Other Notes:
- Hotel Check-In is at 4:00 p.m.
- Hotel Check-Out is at 12:00 p.m.
- Late evening concessions now available at the bars.
Refund Request Policy:
- Requests will not be accepted after January 13, 2026.
- Refund Requests must be submitted online. Phone requests will not be accepted.
- Refunds for hotel rooms must be made through the hotel.
- Refunds will be processed 4-6 weeks after the event.
- Refunds issued by check and/or credit card will be charged a $10 processing fee.
- Credit Card Service fees will not be refunded.