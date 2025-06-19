Mattia Guadagnini (Torn Calf Muscle) to Miss MXGP of Great Britain

The following press release is from Ducati:

Mattia Guadagnini, injured during training, out for the MXGP of Great Britain

The Aruba.it-Ducati Factory MX Team rider suffered an injury while preparing for the next round of MXGP that is held this weekend at Matterley Basin in Great Britain. Without even falling, Mattia suffered a torn calf muscle that will require a two-week recovery period. Guadagnini should be able to return to competition for round 13th of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place on July the 13th at the Kimy Ring in Finland.