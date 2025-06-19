Christien Ducharme walks Kris Keefer through the ins and outs of Dean Wilson's Honda HRC Progressive CRF450R. Wilson stepped in as a fill-in rider when both Jett and Hunter Lawrence went out with injury mid-way through Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Ducharme is usually Jett Lawrence's mechanic but stepped in for Wilson to finish out the season. He talks through Wilson's setup compared to Jett's normal setup. “If we keep the wheelbase the same, that keeps the suspension pretty predictable," he said.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet