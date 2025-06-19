Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Inside Look at Dean Wilson’s Factory Honda HRC Progressive CRF450R SX Bike

June 19, 2025, 5:00pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Christien Ducharme walks Kris Keefer through the ins and outs of Dean Wilson's Honda HRC Progressive CRF450R. Wilson stepped in as a fill-in rider when both Jett and Hunter Lawrence went out with injury mid-way through Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Ducharme is usually Jett Lawrence's mechanic but stepped in for Wilson to finish out the season. He talks through Wilson's setup compared to Jett's normal setup. “If we keep the wheelbase the same, that keeps the suspension pretty predictable," he said. 

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

Align Media

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing’s 2025.5 Kinetic Mesh is the ultimate in ventilated racewear. Built with unique stretch-mesh materials, this line is built for flexibility and durability. The BOA Fit System was a recent addition, utilizing the industry’s premier waist adjustment. Kinetic Mesh is used globally by world class athletes looking to beat the heat. Summer is here and so is the latest look from FLY Racing. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

Read Now
August 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted