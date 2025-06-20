Results Archive
Full Schedule
Snowshoe GNCC and MXGP of Great Britain Broadcast and Streaming Information

June 20, 2025, 6:00am
Winchester, United Kingdom MXGP of Great Britain FIM Motocross World Championship

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back for Snowshoe GNCC set for June 21 and 22 this weekend. Tune into RacerTV.com for the free live broadcast of both PM races (quads on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern, bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Great Britain this weekend for the round 12 MXGP of Great Britain. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). 

The 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship is off this weekend and will resume with the June 28 Southwick National for round five. 

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Snowshoe GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Great Britain 

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, June 22
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      June 21 - 8:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      June 21 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race  
      Live
      June 21 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 21 - 12:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 22 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 22 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 22 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 22 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Great Britain  MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Friday, June 20, 2025

  • ALL DAY: Check-Point Opens at base of mountain at Welcome Center & Snowshoe Dr.
  • 6:00am – 2:00am Shuttle Operations run for event
  • 9:00am – 5:00pm USA ISDE Trophy Team Golf Tournament at Raven Golf Club
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift Open
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Yamaha Rmax Demos
  • 2:00pm – 3:30pm eMTB Registration - all classes
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Located in The Village
  • 7:00pm Kenda Team Autograph Signing: Located in the Village
  • 8:30pm ISDE Team USA Presentation: Located in The Village
  • 8:44pm Best Sunset Ever
  • 9:00pm Live Music in The Village
  • 11:00pm End of Entertainment

Saturday, June 21, 2025

  • ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
  • 6:00am – 2:00am Shuttle Operations Run for event
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV Registration
  • 7:30am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Opens
  • 8:00amYouth ATV Start (1 Hour) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 8:05am – 9:45amAmateur ATV Registration
  • 9:00am – 4:00pmYamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
  • 10:00am Amateur ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 1:00pm Pro ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 6:30pm GNCC Graduation: Located in The Village
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 7:30pm Live Music in The Village
  • 8:42pm Best Sunset Ever
  • 11:00pm End of Entertainment

Sunday, June 22, 2025

  • ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
  • 6:00am – 6:00pm Shuttle Operations Run for event
  • 7:00am Registration Opens
  • 7:30am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Open
  • 8:00am Youth Bike Start (1.5 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 9:00am – 12:00pm Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
  • 10:00am Amateur Bike Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 1:00pm Pro Bike Start (3 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive

2025 Souvenir Programs

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Track Maps

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

2025 Snowshoe GNCC map
2025 Snowshoe GNCC map GNCC Racing

2025 Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 177
2Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 173
3Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 140
4Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 121
5Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 114
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 219
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 193
3Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 175
4Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 132
5Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 130
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 204
2Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 137
3Raley L Messer Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 134
4Isaiah Brown Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 124
5James D Simpson James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 118
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 209
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 196
3Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 119
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 109
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 537
2Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 513
3Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 498
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 429
5Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 391
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 550
2Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 526
3Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 381
4Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 360
6Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 353
Full Standings

Main image by Mack Faint

