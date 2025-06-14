Main image by Mitch Kendra
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon's points-paying motos, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Welcome to the Southwestern corner of Pennsylvania for round four of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. As we enter the first East Coast swing of the schedule, we can expect different conditions than the first few rounds. Some gnarly ruts will keep the riders on their toes, literally, as they navigate this tricky course, but the cream will rise to the top. Fans will pack the fences here at High Point Raceway—I saw some fans already with chairs placed along the fence line on Thursday afternoon. Yes, 48 hours before the motos even start! Us East Coasters are ramped up and ready to watch these guys battle it out here today.
Expect a chilly and damp morning to warm up to a high of around 75° Fahrenheit with rain showers throughout the day. The key will be how much rain and how it impacts the circuit.
You know the main riders to watch: Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan are leading their respective classes and have the red plates on their race machines. Jett Lawrence has taken all three overall wins on his CRF450R to start the season, but he has had competition. Expect that to be the case again today as Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and more all want to stop the #18’s roll. It would not be surprising to see the European riders do well here today in the off-camber hills and possibly muddy conditions.
In the 250 Class, Chance Hymas is coming off his first ever 1-1 day and he anticipates a strong day today in the rutted conditions. He looks to steal more moto wins from Haiden Deegan, the championship leader who started the season with four straight moto wins but took second twice last weekend in Colorado. Jo Shimoda and Garrett Marchbanks have been great to start the season as well, and we expect both of those two to battle for podium finishes today. Ty Masterpool won last year’s overall here—the 300th AMA Supercross and Motocross win for Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team—so he surely wants to back that up with a strong ride here today. Making his return to racing is Jalek Swoll, who is gearing up for his first race of the 2025 season after a pre-season Achilles tendon injury sidelined him for all of the races up to this point. Swoll won his maiden overall here at High Point Raceway in 2021, so he has good vibes returning to this venue.
Check out the full race day schedule. We are back to a normal schedule, so the 250 Class racing is first today.
- Motocross
High PointLive Now
