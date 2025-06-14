You know the main riders to watch: Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan are leading their respective classes and have the red plates on their race machines. Jett Lawrence has taken all three overall wins on his CRF450R to start the season, but he has had competition. Expect that to be the case again today as Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and more all want to stop the #18’s roll. It would not be surprising to see the European riders do well here today in the off-camber hills and possibly muddy conditions.

In the 250 Class, Chance Hymas is coming off his first ever 1-1 day and he anticipates a strong day today in the rutted conditions. He looks to steal more moto wins from Haiden Deegan, the championship leader who started the season with four straight moto wins but took second twice last weekend in Colorado. Jo Shimoda and Garrett Marchbanks have been great to start the season as well, and we expect both of those two to battle for podium finishes today. Ty Masterpool won last year’s overall here—the 300th AMA Supercross and Motocross win for Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team—so he surely wants to back that up with a strong ride here today. Making his return to racing is Jalek Swoll, who is gearing up for his first race of the 2025 season after a pre-season Achilles tendon injury sidelined him for all of the races up to this point. Swoll won his maiden overall here at High Point Raceway in 2021, so he has good vibes returning to this venue.