The following press release is MX Sports Pro Racing:

Jett Lawrence Prevails in Tale of Two Motos at High Point for Fourth Consecutive Pro Motocross Championship Win

Deegan Back Atop 250 Class with Third 1-1 Sweep of the Season

MORRIS, Pa. – The first month of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, wrapped up with the Father’s Day weekend tradition that is the UFO Plast High Point National from legendary High Point Raceway. Race 4 of the summer campaign and Round 21 of the SMX World Championship took place under mostly overcast skies for the first three motos of the day, but the skies opened up for the final moto to set up a dramatic 450 Class finish that saw Team Hond HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence prevail with his fourth straight win to open the season. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan reasserted his dominance over the division with his third 1-1 performance of the season.

450 Class

Moto 1

The opening premier class race kicked off with Jett Lawrence out front for the Pro Motocross Holeshot as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper slotted into second and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger into third. Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence latched on from fourth and helped push the lead foursome forward to a gap over the rest of the field.

Lawrence managed a small advantage in the opening laps as Plessinger made the pass on Cooper for second and looked to make inroads on the leader. Behind him, Hunter Lawrence made the pass on Cooper for third. The top three settled into their respective positions until 10 minutes into the moto when Jett Lawrence stalled his motorcycle, which allowed Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence to get by as Jett resumed in third.

Plessinger sprinted out to a four-second advantage as the Lawrences battled for second, with Jett able to get the better of Hunter. Jett continued his push back to the front and started to take chunks out of Plessinger’s lead. An initial attack saw Lawrence make some minor miscues and allowed Plessinger to inch away, but the Honda rider bided his time and remounted another charge which saw him make the pass and reclaim the lead with just under 10 minutes to go. Inside the final three minutes a battle for second unfolded between Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence, with the elder sibling able to make the move up into second.

With one lap to go a battle for third unfolded between Plessinger, Cooper and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac. Cooper made the pass briefly, but Plessinger fought back to regain third as Tomac lurked behind. Out front, Jett Lawrence stormed to his sixth moto win of the season by 1.8 seconds over his brother, while Plessinger fended off both Cooper and Tomac by mere bike lengths for third.

Moto 2

Heavy rain started to fall just as the final moto got underway as Hunter Lawrence led the field to the Pro Motocross Holeshot only to be passed by Tomac. Jett Lawrence, meanwhile, was forced to battle from a start deep in the top ten. The clear track allowed Tomac to sprint out to a big lead, leaving Hunter Lawrence to settle into second while Cooper and Plessinger battled for third. Jett Lawrence sat ninth.

Tomac’s lead settled in at five seconds over Hunter Lawrence nearly 10 minutes into the moto as Plessinger made the pass on Cooper for third. As the rain continued to come down track conditions got more challenging and allowed Hunter Lawrence to briefly make inroads on Tomac’s lead, which dropped to just over two seconds, only for the Yamaha rider to respond and re-establish control. Jett Lawrence, meanwhile, was making a charge forward. He worked his way into the top five and methodically created opportunities to pass Cooper for fourth and then Plessinger, who had removed his goggles, for third.

With 7:02 left on the moto clock, race officials waved the red flag to bring the moto to an end, as lighting had come within the designated radius to take precautionary action. Per the series rulebook, since the moto had surpassed 20 minutes the red flag made the race official. That gave the moto win to Tomac, with Hunter Lawrence in second and Jett Lawrence in third.