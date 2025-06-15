The following press release is MX Sports Pro Racing:
Jett Lawrence Prevails in Tale of Two Motos at High Point for Fourth Consecutive Pro Motocross Championship Win
Deegan Back Atop 250 Class with Third 1-1 Sweep of the Season
MORRIS, Pa. – The first month of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, wrapped up with the Father’s Day weekend tradition that is the UFO Plast High Point National from legendary High Point Raceway. Race 4 of the summer campaign and Round 21 of the SMX World Championship took place under mostly overcast skies for the first three motos of the day, but the skies opened up for the final moto to set up a dramatic 450 Class finish that saw Team Hond HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence prevail with his fourth straight win to open the season. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan reasserted his dominance over the division with his third 1-1 performance of the season.
450 Class
Moto 1
The opening premier class race kicked off with Jett Lawrence out front for the Pro Motocross Holeshot as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper slotted into second and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger into third. Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence latched on from fourth and helped push the lead foursome forward to a gap over the rest of the field.
Lawrence managed a small advantage in the opening laps as Plessinger made the pass on Cooper for second and looked to make inroads on the leader. Behind him, Hunter Lawrence made the pass on Cooper for third. The top three settled into their respective positions until 10 minutes into the moto when Jett Lawrence stalled his motorcycle, which allowed Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence to get by as Jett resumed in third.
Plessinger sprinted out to a four-second advantage as the Lawrences battled for second, with Jett able to get the better of Hunter. Jett continued his push back to the front and started to take chunks out of Plessinger’s lead. An initial attack saw Lawrence make some minor miscues and allowed Plessinger to inch away, but the Honda rider bided his time and remounted another charge which saw him make the pass and reclaim the lead with just under 10 minutes to go. Inside the final three minutes a battle for second unfolded between Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence, with the elder sibling able to make the move up into second.
With one lap to go a battle for third unfolded between Plessinger, Cooper and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac. Cooper made the pass briefly, but Plessinger fought back to regain third as Tomac lurked behind. Out front, Jett Lawrence stormed to his sixth moto win of the season by 1.8 seconds over his brother, while Plessinger fended off both Cooper and Tomac by mere bike lengths for third.
Moto 2
Heavy rain started to fall just as the final moto got underway as Hunter Lawrence led the field to the Pro Motocross Holeshot only to be passed by Tomac. Jett Lawrence, meanwhile, was forced to battle from a start deep in the top ten. The clear track allowed Tomac to sprint out to a big lead, leaving Hunter Lawrence to settle into second while Cooper and Plessinger battled for third. Jett Lawrence sat ninth.
Tomac’s lead settled in at five seconds over Hunter Lawrence nearly 10 minutes into the moto as Plessinger made the pass on Cooper for third. As the rain continued to come down track conditions got more challenging and allowed Hunter Lawrence to briefly make inroads on Tomac’s lead, which dropped to just over two seconds, only for the Yamaha rider to respond and re-establish control. Jett Lawrence, meanwhile, was making a charge forward. He worked his way into the top five and methodically created opportunities to pass Cooper for fourth and then Plessinger, who had removed his goggles, for third.
With 7:02 left on the moto clock, race officials waved the red flag to bring the moto to an end, as lighting had come within the designated radius to take precautionary action. Per the series rulebook, since the moto had surpassed 20 minutes the red flag made the race official. That gave the moto win to Tomac, with Hunter Lawrence in second and Jett Lawrence in third.
Overall
Jett’s resilient effort in the final moto was enough to place him atop the overall classification with 1-3 moto finishes for the 19th win of his career, which edged out Hunter Lawrence (2-2) by a single point. Tomac’s winning effort in the final moto helped him secure third overall (5-1), for the 75th podium result of his 450 Class career.
With the win, Jett Lawrence added to his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 28 points over Tomac. Plessinger, who finished fourth (3-4), is 34 points out of the lead.
1st Place: Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC Progressive (1-3)
“I needed to make sure I didn’t make a mistake any bigger than the one I made on the start [of Moto 2]. Eli [Tomac] and Hunter [Lawrence] were gone, and I saw AP [Aaron Plessinger] and knew I had to do the best I could, which was third place. I didn’t know how much time was left when they flew the red flag, but thankfully I was third [to secure the overall].”
2nd Place: Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-2)
“I know my capabilities on the bike, so after the first moto I knew I needed to improve on my start and a few other small things. But that all went out the window when the rain came and then I knew that the first lap could likely determine how the race would play out.”
3rd Place: Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing (5-1)
“It was like I had two different days [Moto 1 to Moto 2]. It’s such a different experience racing out front versus being in the chaos, so it was good to make things easier on myself in Moto 2. It was a breath of fresh air.”
High Point - 450June 14, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 3
|Honda
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|5 - 1
|Yamaha
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|3 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|190
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|162
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|156
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|153
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|148
250 Class
Moto 1
The first moto of the day saw a trio of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders out front off the start, with Nate Thrasher earning the Pro Motocross Holeshot ahead of Deegan and amateur prospect Kayden Minear. Thrasher paced the field for most of the opening lap before Deegan made the pass to take control of the moto. Behind them, Minear went down, which handed third place to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker.
Deegan wasted little time moving out to a multi-second advantage as Thrasher settled into the runner-up spot. Meanwhile, the battle for third saw Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen make the move around his teammate. Kitchen continued his move forward and was able to catch and pass Thrasher for second a little more than 10 minutes into the moto. A few minutes later, as the moto passed its halfway point, Hammaker made the pass on Thrasher for third.
Out front, Deegan continued to build on his lead, which eventually surpassed 10 seconds. The Yamaha rider was in a class of his own and cruised to his fifth moto win of the season by seven seconds over Kitchen, with Hammaker earning a career-best moto result in third. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle was fourth, followed by Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas in fifth.
Moto 2
The deciding moto began with Vialle leading the field to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but it was Deegan who made early moves to storm into the lead ahead of the Frenchman. Hymas started third but made the move on Vialle to take control of second before the end of the opening lap.
The clear track proved to be advantageous for Deegan as he opened up a multi-second lead over Hymas, who put distance between himself and Vialle. For Vialle it became a fight for third as Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda pressured from fourth, only to go down while searching for an opening.
In a replication of Moto 1, Deegan was able to pull away from the field by a double-digit margin and easily brought home his sixth moto win by 17.5 seconds over Vialle, who took advantage of a last-lap incident with Hymas, who dropped to third.
Overall
Deegan’s emphatic 1-1 effort resulted in his third win of the season, all of which have come via moto sweeps, and the milestone 10th win of his career. He also became the 11th different High Point winner over the past 11 years. Hymas’ last lap misfortune altered the overall standings as Vialle secured the runner-up spot (4-2) and Kitchen ended up with his third consecutive third-place finish (2-6). Hymas fell off the podium to fourth (5-3).
Deegan’s lead in the championship standings continues to grow and now sits at 42 points over Shimoda, who finished sixth (6-5), with Hymas and Marchbanks tied for third, 62 points out of the lead.
1st Place: Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-1)
“Last weekend was a little depressing [finishing second] but that’s racing. We backed it up this weekend and are back where we want to be. I’m stoked.”
2nd Place: Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (4-2)
“The last two races weren’t great, but I enjoyed the track today. It was gnarly but we had two good starts, and I was able to improve on where we’ve been recently."
3rd Place: Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki (2-6)
“I tried to ride the track like I did Moto 1 [finishing second] and it just wasn’t there. Overall, my starts were better today and I’m feeling a little bit better [physically], so we’re building.”
High Point - 250June 14, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|4 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 6
|Kawasaki
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|5 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 4
|Kawasaki
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|194
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|152
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|132
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|132
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|125