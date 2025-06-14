Streak Snapper

Just one week after having to sit the second moto out at Hangtown due to the lingering effects of food poisoning, Chance Hymas put in the best day of his professional career. He went 1-1 and was even the fastest 250 rider in qualifying! Hymas has made it no secret that he expects to be winning races this summer, and if his performance at Thunder Valley is any indication of how he’ll do at High Point, he’ll be competing for the win once again this weekend. -Hansel

The Reprisal

Nobody likes losing, but Haiden Deegan really seems to loathe it, especially if it’s to the same person multiple times. You can double that when it’s someone like Hymas, who Deegan has gone back and forth with on social media in the past. So, with Hymas fresh off a perfect day at Thunder Valley, you can likely expect a fully-fueled Deegan ready to show up and force his way back to the middle of the podium. No matter what happens, you know we’ll have the popcorn ready! -Hansel

The Missing Piece

Garrett Marchbanks is extremely fast and can almost always be seen going hard and moving forward at the end of the motos. Trouble is, he rarely seems to get good starts. In the first moto he was thirteenth early, and in the second moto he ran 23rd early. If he can get out of the gate better there’s no doubt he could get himself on the podium, but that’s going to be tough to do, considering he’s so much bigger and heavier than most of the guys he’s racing against. Can he figure out a way to make it happen at High Point? -Hansel

Reconstruction

In case you haven’t noticed, Casey Cochran has been doing pretty well this season. He even led a few laps at Hangtown before fading a bit, but that’s to be expected considering he’s coming off a broken leg that kept him on the sidelines during supercross. He was more consistent at Thunder Valley, going 13-6 for seventh, and if he can get some good starts at High Point, he just might crack the top five. -Hansel