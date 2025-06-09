Well, last week they beat him! This week they passed him!

Small goals when it comes to solving the riddle of Jett Lawrence in 450 Pro Motocross, who is now 18 for 19 in his career for overall wins. Last week Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger beat him in one moto when they started ahead him, this time Plessinger passed Lawrence for the lead in moto one, only for Lawrence to quickly strike back. Both said it came down to line choice.

“Like Jett said, I had some really, really good lines and I think I should have been a little bit more patient and waited till maybe the last lap to try to make the pass cause when I made the pass, he figured out all my lines and all my secrets!” said Plessinger in the post-race press conference.

"Well, I was starting to question if I was color blind because I swear I looked back and I saw a red bike and then there's an orange fender on the inside," joked Lawrence, who had spent much of the moto trying to hold off his brother and Honda teammate Hunter, only to get sneak attacked by Plessinger on a KTM.