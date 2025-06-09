Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
Anderson and Prado Both DNF Second Moto at Thunder Valley National

June 9, 2025, 12:30pm

It was a tough outing for the Monster Energy Kawasaki team at the Thunder Valley National for round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Jason Anderson has notably struggled with racing at elevation throughout his career, but he tried to push through that this weekend. Jorge Prado continues to learn not only his new Kawasaki KX450SR, but also the tracks, which he's racing for the first time. Prado was not even in a qualifying position late in the second qualifying session, as he sat 42nd and out of a guaranteed spot into the points-paying motos, but he managed to get a fast lap in and qualify 11th overall, right behind Anderson in tenth.

In the first moto, Prado was near the front of the field and eventually finished eighth, as Anderson came through 12th. However, separate crashes forced both riders out of the second moto. Prado was 39th officially, Anderson 40th.

Prado finished 8-39 for 13th overall was Anderson finished 12-40 for 19th overall. Through three rounds, Prado sits eighth with 72 points as Anderson sits ninth with 69 points.

This was the update on both riders in the Kawasaki post-race release:

In 450 Moto 2, Prado pulled another strong start out of the gate, turning the first corner in fifth place with Anderson close behind in ninth place. Early in the moto Anderson tweaked his knee from a tip-over on the top of the track. This caused him to be unable to put any weight on that knee, which led to another crash where he was trapped under his bike. Due to the pain in his knee, Anderson retired from the race early. Prado was clicking off consistent laps in the beginning of the moto, until he hit a kicker off a deep rut in the treacherous track conditions that led to him retiring early as well.

Prado said the following in the release:

“Not the results I was looking for today. The track conditions were pretty difficult out there. The rain made it very slippery and the ruts were super deep. It was a hard track to feel comfortable on having never been here before. In Moto 1 the track felt super soft so we made some changes to the bike for Moto 2, but I ended up hitting a hole in a deep rut that threw me off and ended my moto. We continue to make improvements during the week and we will learn from this race and look for more progress next weekend.”

Anderson said the following:

“Obviously, today was not how I wanted the day to pan out. My main concern for Thunder Valley is always the elevation because I struggle with altitude sickness, so I was focused on managing that. I ended up getting 19th overall. The first moto I got a bit squeezed out on the start and was just trying to hammer in laps. The second moto I went down at the top of the track and tweaked my knee, then I ended up going down again and got trapped under my bike for a bit. I didn’t feel comfortable finishing the race after that. I’m going to get my knee checked out next week and we’ll see how it all goes from there.”

  • Jason Anderson
    Jason Anderson Align Media
  • Jorge Prado
    Jorge Prado Align Media

Is it panic button time for Prado? Jason Thomas beliefs so, as he, Jason Weigandt, and Steve Matthes debated Prado’s start to the season in the Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast, as Prado has moto finishes of 7-6-12-5-8-39 so far. But Thomas’ point is that this is far from what Prado is capable of doing after having watched him for nearly a decade in MXGP. Despite a shoulder injury in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, many expected Prado to have better results by now. Will he turn things around this weekend at High Point Raceway?

Watch the trio discuss Prado at the 20:09 mark in the Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast below.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 7, 2025
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 4 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 7 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
7 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 6 - 7 Husqvarna FC 450
8 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 10 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450
9 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland 14 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 9 - 16 Honda CRF450R
11 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States 13 - 13 Beta 450 RX
12 Harri Kullas Harri Kullas Estonia Estonia 15 - 12 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
13 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 8 - 39 Kawasaki KX450SR
14 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 38 - 9 Suzuki RM-Z450
15 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 11 - 20 Yamaha YZ450F
16 Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States 18 - 14 Kawasaki KX450
17 Derek Drake Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States 36 - 11 Yamaha YZ450F
18 Romain Pape Romain Pape Morlaix, France France 16 - 17 Yamaha YZ450F
19 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 12 - 40 Kawasaki KX450
20 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States 21 - 15 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
