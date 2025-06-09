In the first 250 moto at the Thunder Valley National, it seemed fans were set up for a battle. Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas was leading but championship leader Haiden Deegan—of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing—was closing in on the #10 bike, setting up the potential for a great battle for the race win.

These two are rivals, going back to their on the bike battles and off the bike trash talk last summer. They would surely love to beat one another for their own reasons. Deegan had a four-race moto streak to start the season and you know damn well Hymas wanted to be the guy to end it.

Hymas’ five-second gap was cut to under two seconds as Deegan was on the charge. Suddenly, the gap was just about half a second. But then it looked like Deegan’s bike was smoking a little and then came messages from his mechanic, "SHIFT DOWNHILL" and later “OFF CLUTCH SAVE BIKE.”

Deegan is known for his Eli Tomac/Justin Barcia like abusive throttle use but the 2024 250 Pro Motocross Champion got the message, swallowed his pride and backed it down, as Hymas pulled away. Since Deegan went into survival mode, Hymas would go on to take the checkered flag uncontested, winning by over 45 seconds—easily the largest gap of any SMX race this season. The big question was could Deegan hang on for second place? Garrett Marchbanks was on the charge, and he closed up the gap to Deegan significantly once the #1 started doubling the big triples and playing the long game. Deegan managed to get his bike to the finish and still in second place.