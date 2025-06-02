Plessinger, Stewart, Lindstrom on Pulpmx Show Tonight

Lots to talk about on the Pulpmx Show tonight as we recap a hot Hangtown, Loretta Lynn’s regional and a trip to Italy. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer to talk about all of this stuff including the weekend the two spent together chasing the Loretta’s dream.

Aaron Plessinger jusssstttt about won the first moto in Hangtown in a great ride and still ended up second overall on the day in a heater. He also made a handlebar change as well so we’ll talk to him about his day, his bars, his new contract with KTM and more.

Malcolm Stewart had a solid day in NorCal with a top ten and we’ll chat with Mookie about that, his new deal with FXR, what he’s doing in 2026 and more.

Honda HRC manager Lars Lindstrom will tell us about the return of the button for MX, Jett and Hunter Lawrence’s day, Jo’s resurgence and more.

Our guy Phil Nicoletti just completed his first race up in Canada going 3-3 on the day. We’ll talk to Phil about how that went, thoughts on the competition, the series and more. We’ll be sure to hear some classic Filthy stories.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

FLY Racing’s 2025 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing