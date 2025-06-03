Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Romain Pape
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule

June 3, 2025, 11:35am
Grant Harlan on Hangtown Crash: “Unfortunately got cross jumped pretty bad first lap and ended up breaking some ribs”

Grant Harlan has provided an update after a hard crash at the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Saturday that resulted in a trip to the hospital. Harlan scored 14th in the first moto but then was seen dropping down the live timing and scoring page early in the second moto. The Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha Racing rider posted an update on Instagram, saying he got cross jumped and ended up breaking some ribs. He will be out for this weekend’s Thunder Valley National and said, “more than likely next weekend too,” referring to the following round High Point National (June 14).

Harlan had a tough go in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year, but was ramped up and ready for the AMA Pro Championship, where he has been an underrated rider in 450 Pro Motocross since turning pro in 2020. He has scored multiple top 15 moto and overall finishes. In 2023, he landed four top-ten overall finishes.

He had put in moto finishes of 14-11-14 to start this season before his 40th in moto two.

"Welp bummer weekend for me. Still struggled a bit with practice and early laps moto one but really found my groove with the heat and was able to get to p14. Moto 2 unfortunately got cross jumped pretty bad first lap and ended up breaking some ribs so I will be out this weekend and more than likely next weekend too. Bummed but going to heal up and come back as soon as physically possible 😂"

