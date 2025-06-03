Grant Harlan has provided an update after a hard crash at the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Saturday that resulted in a trip to the hospital. Harlan scored 14th in the first moto but then was seen dropping down the live timing and scoring page early in the second moto. The Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha Racing rider posted an update on Instagram, saying he got cross jumped and ended up breaking some ribs. He will be out for this weekend’s Thunder Valley National and said, “more than likely next weekend too,” referring to the following round High Point National (June 14).

Harlan had a tough go in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year, but was ramped up and ready for the AMA Pro Championship, where he has been an underrated rider in 450 Pro Motocross since turning pro in 2020. He has scored multiple top 15 moto and overall finishes. In 2023, he landed four top-ten overall finishes.

He had put in moto finishes of 14-11-14 to start this season before his 40th in moto two.