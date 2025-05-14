The 2025 Most Improved In Supercross

10: Chase Sexton:
How does the 2023 Champion end up on Most Improved when he didn’t win the title? Well, he was better than he was in 2024! That’s some vindication after Chase spent most of ‘24 talking about bike set up problems in his switch to Red Bull KTM. The pressure was on to be better in year two, and indeed, he was. We didn’t hear about the bike nearly as much. In fact, even while he didn’t win the title, you could make a case that he rode better this year than in 2023. Chase would say so himself.
9. Eli Tomac:
One of the greatest riders ever is on the most-improved list? That probably sounds as ridiculous as Sexton. Think about it, though. Eli was way better in 2025 than 2024. Eli’s win in San Diego was not the kind of thing he could do in 2024 in his return from an Achilles injury. It only makes his early exit more frustrating. But he was riding better.
8. Cullin Park:
In 2024, Park dislocated his wrist at the 250SX East opener, so obviously 2025 was going to be an improvement. How much better? The dude got fifth in 250 East points this year! That was solid, especially considering his Phoenix Racing Honda team isn’t the full-factory outfit, and he beat Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas by one point. You watch Cullin ride supercross and you know he has talent, this year he really started to put it into motion. Plus, a podium in the Foxborough mud!
7. Kevin Moranz:
Moranz made 15 main events in 2023. He made two in 2024. He made 13 in 2025. Doesn’t get much clearer than that.
6. Ken Roczen:
Okay, his season fizzled with nagging injuries. Still, look at the fight he showed even when he was hurt. Kenny wanted it this year. Right from Anaheim 1, he looked less willing to take any grief from others, and his race craft showed more aggression. Even if his old nemesis Cooper Webb got him, it was damned tough, and at Daytona that resistance and resilience paid off with a huge win. Kenny is always fast, and he’s usually good for a win each year. Statistically, 2025 doesn’t look much different than 2023 or 2024. Stylistically, though, the dude was digging. It was great to see.
5. Shane McElrath:
It finally came around. Late in the 450 season, Shane McElrath started to deliver on a 450. You know the story: “Shane was battling Chase Sexton for a 250 title!” Since then, Sexton went on to be one of the best 450 riders of all, while Shane has bounced around through teams and struggles and more. With Quad Lock Honda, he finally got unlocked. Not just with that podium in the Foxborough mud, either. The last few races, in the dry, he was fast and up front after being nearly invisible in the class from 2021-2024. Way to stick with it, Shane…
4. Justin Cooper:
J-Coop was decent as a 450-rookie last year. Honestly, any success shouldn’t be a surprise. He was one of the top 250 riders, indoors and out, for a long time. Could he get to the front with the big bikes and big boys? With a start he could do well every once in a while. By mid-season at Daytona, something flipped. J-Coop was starting to charge from mid pack toward the podium, instead of being such a start-dependent guy. He actually did a lot of his best work late and closed on third in the points while also playing defense for his teammate Cooper Webb. It was a tough tight rope to walk, and he never stumbled.
3. Julien Beaumer:
Beaumer was the early breakout star of the season, although his mid-season slump allowed him to be overshadowed by the two riders below. Still, his race win, podiums and blazing fast lap times proved that he’s a keeper and a future superstar. It’s worth noting that Beaumer wasn’t really taking the riding and training thing very seriously just three years ago. Sky is the limit with his talent and determination.
2. Seth Hammaker:
There are no moral victories in sports. Hammaker fixing his weaknesses, learning consistency and even proving he could handle championship pressure pays exactly zero dollars in title bonuses. On Friday before the super-close title fight in Salt Lake City, I asked Seth if he had less pressure, because no matter that outcome at the finale, he had really made a mark.
“Yeah, but when you’re that close you really want to get it,” he said.
Indeed. He did not get it. He was massively improved, though. Unfortunately getting on this list also pays zero. But he sure rode great.
1. Cole Davies:
Cole Davies was good as a Supercross Futures/SMX Next rider, but few saw this coming one year ago. At least one guy did, though, as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Owner Bobby Regan noted Cole skimming whoops to an impressive degree for an amateur and made a run at him. Cole had learned great technique through coaches like Ben Townley and Wil Hahn, and he had a foundation. Also, insiders have told us Cole was raised a Yamaha rider and was never as comfortable on the GasGas he rode in ’24 as he was on blue. Back on a Yamaha and deep into the Star program in Florida, his talent blossomed until A) the team decided he was ready for the pros as soon as 250 West and B) just a few months later he had morphed into, on the right nights, already the best 250 rider on the track. Of anyone. Sad that Cole’s season ended with a brutal crash and an arm injury. But a star is born, no doubt.