The 2025 Most Improved In Supercross

How does the 2023 Champion end up on Most Improved when he didn’t win the title? Well, he was better than he was in 2024! That’s some vindication after Chase spent most of ‘24 talking about bike set up problems in his switch to Red Bull KTM. The pressure was on to be better in year two, and indeed, he was. We didn’t hear about the bike nearly as much. In fact, even while he didn’t win the title, you could make a case that he rode better this year than in 2023. Chase would say so himself.

One of the greatest riders ever is on the most-improved list? That probably sounds as ridiculous as Sexton. Think about it, though. Eli was way better in 2025 than 2024. Eli’s win in San Diego was not the kind of thing he could do in 2024 in his return from an Achilles injury. It only makes his early exit more frustrating. But he was riding better.

In 2024, Park dislocated his wrist at the 250SX East opener, so obviously 2025 was going to be an improvement. How much better? The dude got fifth in 250 East points this year! That was solid, especially considering his Phoenix Racing Honda team isn’t the full-factory outfit, and he beat Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas by one point. You watch Cullin ride supercross and you know he has talent, this year he really started to put it into motion. Plus, a podium in the Foxborough mud!