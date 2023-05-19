If you’re near the top, only the top counts. It’s win or bust at the highest level of sports, so while Cooper Webb could find solace in logging a much better season this year compared to 2022, he’s not going to. You can bet Cooper and his team are not satisfied unless the year delivers the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Deeper in the pack, there are riders with different goals, and that lets us put a spotlight on the hard working riders in the pack who don’t get as much attention. We’re talking guys outside the top 10.

So to really see the landscape of the season, let’s take the points positions from 11-20.

11-20 in 450SX Points

11. Shane McElrath: If you think back three years ago to McElrath battling none other than Chase Sexton for a 250 Supercross Championship, 11th in the 450s doesn’t sound like much. When you think of Shane for the last two seasons, this is much better. Shane was hurt most of his rookie year and took 29th in points (2021) and was 18th last year (season cut short after his team shut down). The Twisted Tea Suzuki team really stepped up the game this year in support of Ken Roczen’s standards, and Kyle Chisholm helped with a lot of testing and development. McElrath benefitted as much as anyone.

12. Christian Craig: Christian was having an okay season as a full-time 450SX rookie and showing some progress until a crash wiped him out at Glendale. It’s a bummer because he would have logged some strong results against the injury-depleted field we saw at the end of the season. But a lot of riders are probably saying the same thing!

13. Josh Hill: How about this guy! Hill was part of the Ryan Dungey/Ryan Villopoto era of riders, and yet he’s still here capable of top 10s even though racing isn’t his only focus. Josh told us he was extra proud of a tenth in Detroit when the field was still stacked. The guy just knows how to ride a dirt bike!