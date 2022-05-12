It’s really the main goal of every rider: get better. Make gains. Progress. Move forward. That makes this edition of The List pretty coveted, because all the work everyone logs in the off-season is to try to get here. Put in the hard work and see it pay off. That’s the goal.

Who stepped up in 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross? Here are my thoughts:

13. Carson Brown: The master of minibikes, two-strokes, and pretty much all kinds of playbikes, the very popular Brown got a shot with AEO Powersports KTM this year as a fill in and showed he can be a legit 250F supercross guy as well. He had a nice 6-8-5 stretch early in supercross, the results tailed off a little at the end, but it’s good to see the speed and skill from Instagram manifest itself at the races. The people love Carson Brown!

12. Marvin Musquin: Roger De Coster told us Marvin Musquin was flying at the test track in the off-season, and while we didn’t quite see that early in the year, things began to come together for the veteran Frenchman in the second half of the season, with a podium surge that led him to a win St. Louis. Marvin won a race last year, too, but a lot of his ’21 campaign was a mess of inconsistency, including bad starts and early race crashes. This year he was rock solid, and the difference is fourth in points with 305, compared to ninth with 231 last year.

11. Malcolm Stewart: The world is ready for Malcolm to finally get a 450SX win, and while he still did not get one, there’s no doubt he took more steps forward this year. Third in points compared to sixth last year, Malcolm, with the help of his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, training from Aldon Baker, and the overall confidence that comes with such support, has elevated from a mid-level racer to elite. He can win on any weekend, against anyone, and that’s going to have to result in an actual victory at some point.