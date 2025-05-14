Steve Matthes’ Observations From Salt Lake City

That’s a wrap on the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross after the Salt Lake City round. A crazy night in Utah for sure when it comes to the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West showdown and lots to talk about regarding the series.

First, I’d like to implore the powers that be that, whenever the contract to hold the last round of SX in SLC is up, they should move the race somewhere else. I like SLC; it definitely needs to hold a round of supercross, but just not the finale. Please. Let’s go to Vegas or Dallas or Glendale or…almost anywhere else (not Dallas Speedway though, please). No hate comments on Salt Lake City, but the dirt, the atmosphere, the fact we’re doing it during the day isn’t ideal, the track’s short, and yeah, I’m over it. Thanks for coming to my TED talk.

Well, Cooper Webb did what he had to do in order to join just six other riders in the history of the sport to win three 450SX supercross titles. He got a great start, rode the laps, and rode into history as well. I don’t have all the stats in front of me; stay tuned for more on that later this week, but to me, this was the “fastest” Webb has looked in his three titles. He was on top of the board a lot, he won heats, he blitzed the whoops better, and yeah man, he just looked…faster.

He's got a bad thumb ligament that he made me swear to keep a bit on the down-low, and it’s probably going to need surgery at some point. So once again, Webb might miss some or most of the outdoors. The SMX point seeding is very important to these guys, so he might hang out in 450MX for a bit before getting fixed. His buddy Phil says (he didn’t talk to Coop) that he thinks Coop will race six rounds, then get fixed.