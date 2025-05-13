Yeah, 100 percent.

Yeah, and I really wish it hadn’t turned out how it did. It couldn’t have happened to a better dude. Everyone on that gate, Seth is the last person I would have wanted to be in a position to have to make that decision with. It was a tough call and there were a lot of things going on in that main event. I think the fans got what they wished for. We of course didn’t, but also, that’s racing.

Well, if you don’t go for it people are going to say, "I can’t believe he didn’t go for it. I would do anything for a title." But then you do go for it and people say, "What was he thinking?"

Another thing people don’t realize, Seth had just passed JuJu and Tom. Why would I leave it up to someone else when I’m trying to win this championship? If I just make that pass on Seth and he just rides right behind me, which is most likely what would have happened because he was faster than the other two, I still lose that championship. I’m not going to leave it up to someone else [Beaumer or Vialle to pass Hammaker] and hope it works out. It was up to me. People don’t realize how close that pass was to actually working out. People say I wasn’t even going to make the corner, but I was fine. The only thing I might have done differently, and it would have been a lot dirtier, if you go for a T-bone or something like that where you have more contact on Seth. But he is more likely to get hurt like that, rather than just trying to take his front wheel out, which is what I was trying to do. I went underneath him, took his front wheel out and his bike laid on top of mine and got connected. We can look back at it now and wish we’d done things differently, but if you put me in that position again most likely you’re going to get the same kind of attempt.

Looking back at things after the fact, I’m not always a fan of because it’s not the same as being in the moment. Afterward you already know what happened, there’s no adrenaline or anything. It’s not the same.

Yeah, exactly. I felt terrible, and who wouldn’t? I didn’t even want to come out of the rig after that. I sat in there for a while talking with the guys. My initial thought was that I needed to go talk to Mitch [Payton] and just apologize or something. So that’s what I did. I walked over there out of respect for Mitch. He’s someone I’ve always had massive respect for. So, I went over there, and I was a man about it. I admitted it, and I apologized for the outcome. But I also said, "If you had your rider in that position, wouldn’t you want him to go for it?" Initially he thought all I had to do was pass Seth and I would have won the championship, so when I first walked over there it was not going good, which I expected. I’d just cost his team a championship. But I explained I couldn’t just make a pass on him, I had to have someone between us to win the championship. I think it was a little better after that. I don’t think he really accepted my apology, which is to be expected. But out of respect to him I wanted to go talk with him about it. Hopefully down the road we can mend the relationship. Same with Seth, too. If I was Seth, I wouldn’t want to talk to me either, which is why I didn’t make an effort to. Hopefully down the road we can talk it out, and hopefully he can see where I was coming from.