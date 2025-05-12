Cole Davies Provides Update After Salt Lake City SX Qualifying Crash
Late Saturday night, Cole Davies provided an update after his accidental collision with Jordon Smith during the first 250SX West qualifying session at the Salt Lake City Supercross season finale. Davies posted to Instagram that he suffered a broken right arm and a broken nose. “Definitely could have been a lot worse grateful to come away somewhat okay, that was a very gnarly crash,” he said.
Below is his full post.
“Devastating way to end the supercross season but looking at the positives it’s been it’s been one hell of a rookie season stoked with how it’s went thankyou to everyone that has helped me and the whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team
As of my condition right now I have a broken arm and a broken nose. Definitely could have been a lot worse grateful to come away somewhat okay, that was a very gnarly crash. Thankyou to the whole Alpinestars medical crew for taking good care of me. I have surgery tomorrow morning.
I’ll be back better and stronger everyone ❤️”
The New Zealand native had a very strong rookie season, picking up four total podiums, with the second two podiums being main event wins. The 17-year-old was second in the 250SX West Division Championship standings until he suffered this crash and injury in qualifying at the finale, allowing Julien Beaumer to finish second place in the championship.
Still, it was a very strong year for Davies, who picked up the 2025 250SX Rookie of the Year Honors. His mechanic Lachlan "Lachie" Mills was able to receive the award on Davies' behalf, as his rider was taken to the hospital before the award was given out.
Watch the crash below.
Smith was also banged up in the crash and was unable to race the main event due to a huge hematoma on his back, which he will have to get drained. Jordon tried to race his heat race but was not able to finish. Jason Weigandt caught up to Smith during the TV broadcast. Smith indicated that, in his opinion, the crash was not anyone's fault. Jordon said he was already in the air when Davies started getting out of rhythm in that section of jumps.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|221
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|189
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|163
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|145