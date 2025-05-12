Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
Cole Davies Provides Update After Salt Lake City SX Qualifying Crash

May 12, 2025, 11:15am
Cole Davies Provides Update After Salt Lake City SX Qualifying Crash

Late Saturday night, Cole Davies provided an update after his accidental collision with Jordon Smith during the first 250SX West qualifying session at the Salt Lake City Supercross season finale. Davies posted to Instagram that he suffered a broken right arm and a broken nose. “Definitely could have been a lot worse grateful to come away somewhat okay, that was a very gnarly crash,” he said.

Below is his full post.

“Devastating way to end the supercross season but looking at the positives it’s been it’s been one hell of a rookie season stoked with how it’s went thankyou to everyone that has helped me and the whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team

As of my condition right now I have a broken arm and a broken nose. Definitely could have been a lot worse grateful to come away somewhat okay, that was a very gnarly crash. Thankyou to the whole Alpinestars medical crew for taking good care of me. I have surgery tomorrow morning.

I’ll be back better and stronger everyone ❤️”

Cole Davies' Instagram

The New Zealand native had a very strong rookie season, picking up four total podiums, with the second two podiums being main event wins. The 17-year-old was second in the 250SX West Division Championship standings until he suffered this crash and injury in qualifying at the finale, allowing Julien Beaumer to finish second place in the championship. 

Still, it was a very strong year for Davies, who picked up the 2025 250SX Rookie of the Year Honors. His mechanic Lachlan "Lachie" Mills was able to receive the award on Davies' behalf, as his rider was taken to the hospital before the award was given out. 

Watch the crash below.

Smith was also banged up in the crash and was unable to race the main event due to a huge hematoma on his back, which he will have to get drained. Jordon tried to race his heat race but was not able to finish. Jason Weigandt caught up to Smith during the TV broadcast. Smith indicated that, in his opinion, the crash was not anyone's fault. Jordon said he was already in the air when Davies started getting out of rhythm in that section of jumps.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 221
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 189
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 163
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 145
Full Standings

