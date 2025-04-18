Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
East Rutherford SX and MXGP of Switzerland TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

April 18, 2025, 7:00am

On Saturday, riders will race the 14th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 14 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This race will be round eight for 250SX East Division Championship. But note, this is a day race (yes, just like last week).

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with East Rutherford also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Switzerland this weekend for the round six MXGP of Switzerland.  Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Monday (motos). Due to Easter, the motos will be on Monday.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action next weekend in Ohio.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    East Rutherford

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 19
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 12:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
East Rutherford Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Switzerland

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Monday, April 21
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      April 19 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 19 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 19 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 21 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 21 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 21 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 21 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Switzerland MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to East Rutherford, New Jersey (Eastern).

East Rutherford SX schedule
East Rutherford SX schedule SupercrossLIVE

2025 Souvenir Programs

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

East Rutherford Supercross

East Rutherford Supercross Race Center

East Rutherford Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 19, 2025
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Revised: April 14 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle New Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas New Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire New Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
39 Nick Romano Nick Romano New Bayside, NY United States Honda CRF250R
41 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher New Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

East Rutherford - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 19, 2025
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
Revised: April 15 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Switzerland

MXGP of Switzerland Race Center

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

MetLife Stadium
Address: 1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT 

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the East Rutherford Supercross.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • 2025 East Rutherford SX layout.
    2025 East Rutherford SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 East Rutherford SX layout.
    2025 East Rutherford SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 East Rutherford SX layout.
    2025 East Rutherford SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 East Rutherford SX layout.
    2025 East Rutherford SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 East Rutherford SX layout.
    2025 East Rutherford SX layout. SupercrossLIVE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2025 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 171
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 154
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 145
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 136
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 110
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 278
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 266
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 240
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 204
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 203
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 984
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 957
3Simon Längenfelder Germany 879
4Liam Everts Belgium 769
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark 710
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado
Spain 996
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 986
3Jeffrey Herlings
The Netherlands 944
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 687
5Romain Febvre France 651
Full Standings
