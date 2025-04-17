Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
East Rutherford Supercross Preview & Injury Report

April 17, 2025, 2:30pm

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Leatt presents the weekly Injury Report, then Mitch Kendra catches up with Feld's Director of Supercross Mike Muye for an update on weather and tracks in the Northeast. Plus, Jason Thomas' track report! 

Note, this weekend's race is a day race. Check out the TV/broadcast times below.

  • Supercross

    East Rutherford

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 19
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 12:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 19 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
East Rutherford Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
