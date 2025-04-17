The 14th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Illness | Out
Anderson is out for the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to an undisclosed health issue. At this time, we have no further information on this situation.
Justin Barcia – Finger | In
Barcia sustained a significant laceration to one of the fingers on his right hand while practicing last week. It’s bad enough that it’s affecting his ability to use the front brake. He’s in for East Rutherford.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence is on his way to being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after exiting supercross with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence is out for the SX season with a torn ACL and meniscus. He is aiming for a return to racing at the Pro Motocross opener.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado is back riding and working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2.
Ken Roczen – Shoulder, Ankle | In
Roczen hurt his ankle and has also been dealing with a separated AC joint in his right shoulder, both injuries he sustained in a practice crash. He’s not riding during the week and he’s racing in pain, but he’s gutting it out on Saturdays.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is shooting to return for Pro Motocross after breaking his fibula.
East Rutherford
Saturday, April 19
250SX East Division
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and is out for the remainder of supercross.
Dax Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out
Bennick had an unfortunate crash in Philadelphia and sustained a concussion and a compression fracture in a vertebra. He’s out for the immediate future.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa and is out for the season.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
There is no timetable for the return of Cochran, who injured his leg in November. It’s likely we’ll see him return for Pro Motocross.
Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out
Jorgensen missed time earlier this season due to a broken hand. He later broke his collarbone and is out for the time being.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out
Kitchen is back on the bike and preparing for Pro Motocross following a crash in Daytona in which he broke his collarbone and sustained multiple fractures in his upper back.
Gage Linville – Concussion, Rib, Lung, Shoulder, Back | Out
Linville had a nasty crash in Philadelphia and “Ended up with a concussion, broken rib, bruised lung, super bruised shoulder, and a fracture in my back.” He’s out for the time being.
Lorenzo Locurcio – Ankle | Out
Locurcio broke his ankle recently while racing out of the country. He’s out for the immediate future.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | TBD
Mumford got caught up in a pileup in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. At time of posting, we hadn’t received an official word on his status for East Rutherford.
Hardy Munoz – Wrist | In
Munoz crashed in Philadelphia when he accidentally clicked his bike into neutral. His wrist took an impact, but he should be good to go for East Rutherford.
Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out
Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebra. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Devin Simonson – Wrist | In
Simonson will make his season debut this weekend after hurting his wrist before the season.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will resume in Denver, Colorado, on May 3.
Drew Adams – Collarbone
Adams will return for Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone in Glendale.
TJ Albright – Knee
Albright was moonlighting in the 450 Class and in his words, “popped my knee out in the heat.” It continued coming out in Philadelphia, and Albright ended up with a bucket handle meniscus tear. He’s getting surgery and hopes to be back for Denver.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back
Bourdon is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra. He won’t be racing any more supercross this season.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing early this season. He’s back riding but we don’t have a timetable for his return yet.
Derek Drake – Illness
Drake is working toward being ready to compete in some Pro Motocross races after being sidelined with Lyme Disease.
Evan Ferry – Achilles
Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.
Talon Hawkins – Femur
Hawkins broke his femur in San Diego and is out for the season.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist
Laninovich is out for the season. He’s been dealing with a fractured bone in his wrist, but thought he’d be able to return at some point. He later learned he’d also tore a ligament. After surgery he’s looking at a six to eight-month recovery.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers
Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.
Jett Reynolds – Leg
Reynolds broke his leg while practicing and is out for the rest of the season.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season.
Josh Varize – Back
Varize is out for the season after a crash in Seattle resulted in a fractured T10 vertebra.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. He’s shooting for a return to action in Denver.