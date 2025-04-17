The 14th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Illness | Out

Anderson is out for the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to an undisclosed health issue. At this time, we have no further information on this situation.

Justin Barcia – Finger | In

Barcia sustained a significant laceration to one of the fingers on his right hand while practicing last week. It’s bad enough that it’s affecting his ability to use the front brake. He’s in for East Rutherford.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is on his way to being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after exiting supercross with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence is out for the SX season with a torn ACL and meniscus. He is aiming for a return to racing at the Pro Motocross opener.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado is back riding and working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2.