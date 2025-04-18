Jorge Prado Talks Shoulder Recovery, Riding Again, 2025 Pro Motocross Prep

After a shoulder injury in qualifying for round three of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Jorge Prado is sidelined for remainder of the season. Prado underwent surgery to fix his shoulder and just got back on the bike earlier this week.

Ahead of the East Rutherford SX this weekend, Prado was on sight doing interviews, national news bits, and more as he checks out a new stadium he has never been to before in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Interview/edit: Mitch Kendra

Check out some photos of Prado doing a segment on a national Spanish news channel.